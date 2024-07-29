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Disney World Ceases Operations For the Second Straight Weekend

in The Walt Disney Company, Theme Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 8 Comments
Cinderella Castle at Disney World's Magic Kingdom with "Closed" in front

Credit: Inside the Magic

When guests book a Walt Disney World vacation in the summer, they expect the possibility of a closure or two, especially during hurricane season. However, what has happened at the Walt Disney World Resort over the past two weekends could not have been expected or prevented.

Guests are walking in Disney World on a rainy day. Some hold umbrellas or wear rain ponchos. A clock tower and colorful buildings are in the background. Trees and street lamps add to the scene. One person is pushing a stroller while others walk nearby, enjoying their trips despite the weather.
Credit: Becky Burkett

Related: ‘Dirty Rain’ Shuts Down Disney World

Last weekend, nearly every outdoor ride and attraction at Disney World was closed due to an influx of “dirty rain” in Central Florida. The “Dirty rain” was a combination of moist air in Central Florida and a Saharan Dust cloud, which left traces of dust over every surface it touched.

Guests were furious as nearly half of the rides at the Magic Kingdom were closed on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and into the evening. Disney does not give refunds due to weather, so guests had to make the most of it, only going on indoor rides.

A screenshot of the My Disney Experience app shows several attractions listed as temporarily closed. Some attractions include Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, Kali River Rapids, Star Tours, and Space Mountain. The closures span across Disney's Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Related: Centers for Disease Control Issues Dire Warning For Anyone Heading to Walt Disney World

As if last weekend wasn’t bad enough, the Walt Disney World Resort saw a second round of closures this weekend due to a torrential rain storm that dropped one to three inches of rain an hour on Central Florida.

Once again, nearly half the rides at Magic Kingdom were shuttered, including all outdoor attractions. With a limited number of rides available, those that remained open saw wait times of over an hour.

However, the issues weren’t limited to indoor rides. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad, Slinky Dog, and Star Tours were down simultaneously.

A list of attractions at Magic Kingdom Park showing their status. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Jungle Cruise, Liberty Square Riverboat, and others are listed as Temporarily Closed. Each attraction has a small icon beside its name.
Credit: Inside the Magic

At EPCOT, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Soarin’ Around the World, Mission: Space, and Spaceship Earth were down.

Crowds were also complaining about the availability of Disney World’s new Lightning Lane passes, which makes this situation even worse. After the rain passes and most of these rides reopen every Disney Park will have a backlog of Lightning Lane guests looking to use the passes they missed while the rides were down.

Guests complained that when they tried to get Lightning Lane passes for the same day, very few were available, and most rides were completely sold out by 1 p.m.

This storm closure and last weekend’s aren’t helping what has turned out to be a prolonged slump at Walt Disney World. Reports indicate that this has been the slowest summer since before the Pandemic.

With Disney World experiencing so many outage days this early in the summer, you wonder what will happen when hurricane season ramps up again in August.

What has your experience been like during Disney World’s massive storms? 

in The Walt Disney Company, Theme Parks, Walt Disney World

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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