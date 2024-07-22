Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

‘Dirty Rain’ Shuts Down Disney World

A vibrant scene of Cinderella Castle at sunset, with a stunning sky of pink, purple, and orange hues. Visitors are walking around the castle, which is adorned with blue roofs and golden accents. Bright flowers and decorative medieval banners enhance the foreground as the park reopens to delighted crowds.

Credit: Becky Burkett

When guests book a trip to Walt Disney World during hurricane season, there is an expectation that their trip could be interrupted by a significant storm. There is also the expectation that many of the outdoor attractions at Disney World could be down at any point during a summer afternoon due to severe thunderstorms.

Guests running through a Walt Disney World rain storm.
Credit: @waltdisneyworldparks on TikTok

This weekend, significant storms across Central Florida shut down most of the outdoor attractions at Disney World for parts or all of the afternoon. However, these were not your average summer thunderstorms; this was something much different.

This weekend, the storm across Central Florida dropped what was called “dirty rain.” This storm is caused by the Saharan Dust Cloud that made its way across the Atlantic Ocean this week, combined with Florida’s humid air, creating “dirty rain.”

Rather than cleaning surfaces like traditional rain, combining the Saharan Dust Cloud with the rain leaves a film of dust over everything it touches. This film can cause severe issues for the outdoor rides at Walt Disney World, which is why they were shut down for an extended period on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that these Saharan Dust Clouds blow out of Africa every few weeks during peak season, which runs from late June to early August. Combined with the severe weather that Central Florida is currently facing, they can cause dangerous heavy rain storms.

Central Florida has been under a severe weather advisory for weeks now due to the extreme heat. However, dust clouds do have some advantages. The dry air they bring helps to tamp down temperatures and humidity, and it makes for striking sunsets.

Despite that, there is an extreme danger for Walt Disney World Resort guests. Guests with respiratory conditions are urged to stay inside during the heavy rain.

NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory said: 

In general, it is important that people with asthma and other chronic lung diseases take precautions to maintain control of their underlying conditions and reduce exposure to dust by limiting time outdoors during dust storms.

The severe weather is expected to break by midweek, but Walt Disney World Resort guests should expect heavy rain and scorching temperatures over the next two days.

By midweek, the Saharan Dust Cloud is expected to leave Central Florida, and the temperatures will cool down a little. That is until Friday, when more severe weather returns to the Sunshine State.

So, buckle up Florida. And we haven’t even gotten to peak hurricane season yet.

What is the strangest weather you’ve seen on a Disney World vacation? 

Rick Lye

