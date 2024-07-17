Low Attendance Plagues Disney, Ticket Prices Cut

It’s been 69 years since Walt Disney opened the gates to Disneyland Park, declaring, “To all who come to this happy place, welcome.” In celebration, Disneyland Resort is offering discounted tickets for select guests.

Disneyland Park opened on July 17, 1955. In the decades since, Walt Disney Imagineers have stuck to their founder’s vision by keeping some original attractions like Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride while expanding to new frontiers–like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney knew that the Southern California theme park would “never be finished,” knowing technology would develop that he couldn’t have imagined when building Sleeping Beauty Castle all those years ago.

Some Disney Parks fans hoped that Disneyland Resort would celebrate the big day with an announcement, like the opening date of the rethemed Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No such announcement came, but guests were treated to an exclusive character cavalcade.

Instead of announcing a new attraction or opening date, the Southern California Disney Parks revealed a special ticket offer for locals.

Starting Wednesday, Anaheim residents can purchase $69 1-day, 1-park tickets on the Disneyland Resort website. Admission is valid between August 5 and September 26, 2024.

Guests must show proof of residency in zip codes 92801 through 92809, 92812, 92814 through 92817, 92825, 92850 and 92899. Eligible residents may purchase up to five discounted Disneyland Resort tickets per government-issued ID. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts.

Disney Park Pass Reservations are required to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park with the discounted 1-day, 1-park tickets. Reservations are subject to availability. This offer does not include a Park Hopper add-on.

Disneyland Resort might not have announced a new attraction to celebrate its 69th anniversary, but significant changes are coming to the Disney parks. The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger promised billions of dollars in theme park investments over the next decade, with a portion of the funds earmarked for Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Billions will go toward DisneylandForward, a Disneyland Resort expansion plan recently approved by the Anaheim city government. Walt Disney Imagineering hopes to build a third-gate theme park to join Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Tune in to the official Disney fan convention, D23 Expo, this August for the biggest theme park news.

Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 69th anniversary! In the comments, share your favorite Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park memory with Inside the Magic.