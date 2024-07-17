Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Issues New Warning: Guests Leave Terrified

Is Pirates of the Caribbean haunted? Legend has it that the attraction is.

At Disney, there have always been spooky tales surrounding both Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Resort.

One of the most enduring urban legends surrounding Disney parks is the idea that Walt Disney himself, or at least his head, is cryogenically frozen and hidden somewhere on the property. This rumor, fueled by sensationalist media reports in the wake of Disney’s death in 1966, lacks any basis in reality.

Cryogenics technology was in its infancy at the time, and there’s no evidence Disney ever expressed interest in it. Extensive documentation proves his remains were cremated and interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in California.

The Haunted Mansion, with its spectral denizens and eerie atmosphere, is a natural breeding ground for ghost stories. One such tale claims the attraction houses the spirits of actual deceased individuals, due to guests scattering the ashes of loved ones within its confines.

While Disney discourages this practice, The Wall Street Journal did report instances of guests attempting to do so in 2018. However, spreading ashes violates park regulations and can disrupt operations. Disney employs sophisticated monitoring systems, and any detected human remains trigger a “HEPA cleanup” procedure, leading to ride closures and potential expulsion from the park.

Pirates of the Caribbean also reportedly has a ghost luring through the water boat ride, as well.

A recent Reddit post that has been making rounds on the internet has posed the question to Disney guests: “What is the creepiest thing you have ever seen at Disney?” and the stories have been flying in. While some are unsettling due to guest behavior, the supernatural seems to be a big topic when it comes to these eerie tales, with tons of guests having similar terrifying experiences on Pirates of the Caribbean.

One guest wrote, “5 or so years ago I was riding pirates of the Caribbean. I believe it’s right before the burning town scene, on the left hand side there’s almost an alcove with a balcony that’s kinda off to the side.

When we got to that part, there was a shadowy person who looked like they were leaning on the balcony and looking out over the boats. I just remember locking eyes with it and just being really confused because I’ve been on pirates a billion times and have never seen anything like that in that spot before.

Only thing I can think of is there was a cast member there to keep an eye on boats for some reason, but it seems really weird/bad show to have a person in that clear of view of the boats. Not sure if anyone who’s worked the ride can verify if that’s a thing they do or not, but it was a really creepy experience, especially since the ride has a reputation of being haunted.”

One response brought up George, the ghost that many believe haunts Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom.

“I also just found this online, super interesting and relates to your story – George is, for whatever reason, especially active in that part of the building, perhaps because it is indeed the most far-flung and least traversed portion of the ride. He seems to especially lurk around “Storage”, which is a spur line that runs underneath the burning city show scene where boats may be moved on or off the main ride path in order to be sent to or released from the maintainence bay. The spur line begins at the end of the chase scene near “Old Bill” (the pirate with the cats), a figure who was in fact designed by Marc Davis especially for the Walt Disney World show so that audiences would not notice an unusually long gap in the ride; the figure was cloned and placed in a similar spot for the Disneyland show later on and the pacing of the gag is not as effective there as a result since at Disneyland “Storage In” is at the Bombardment Bay scene. To facilitate dry passage along the edge of the spur line is a number of plastic grates laid across the floor, which is often flooded with a bit of water. Many have crossed these grates during an evacuation or during after-hours events where Cast are stationed in the ride to watch guests and heard the second pair of feet walking behind them a few grates back, and even felt cold breath on their neck. On the opposite end of the spur line, a shadowy man is sometimes seen sitting in a prop chair near Old Bill, or crossing the bridge which divides the Chase scene from the Fire scene – an impossibility since such an action would set off several alarms.”

The legend revolves around a construction worker named George who tragically lost his life during the building of the Pirates of the Caribbean. Variations exist regarding the specific cause of death, ranging from a fatal fall to being crushed by falling construction materials.

Some versions of the myth even pinpoint a specific set piece, a tall windowed tower visible during the “well dunking/burning city” scene, as the object responsible for George’s demise. Cast members have reportedly nicknamed this structure “George’s Tower,” and some claim it bears his initials etched into its base, seemingly impervious to removal attempts.

Following the theme park’s opening, a tale emerged of a heartbroken woman, believed to be George’s mother, who would visit the ride regularly, requesting a solo journey and exhibiting a deeply sorrowful demeanor. Cast members then reported witnessing her seemingly conversing with no one and sobbing during the ride.

The legend portrays George as a playful spirit rather than a malicious one.

However, he is said to be quite mischievous. The most prominent aspect of the myth states that cast members must greet George with a “good morning” upon their arrival and bid him farewell before leaving.

Failure to do so supposedly results in technical difficulties and malfunctions throughout the day, plaguing the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Some cast members reportedly even hold the previous shift accountable for ride issues, attributing them to a neglected farewell to George.

The legend extends its reach to guests as well. Some accounts claim that George playfully targets guests with bad attitudes or excessive complaints by causing ride disruptions or malfunctioning effects. Additionally, rumors swirl of female guests experiencing uncanny touches like pats on the back or bra strap pulls, with no physical source present upon turning around.

Certain visual elements within the ride are woven into the legend.

Some believe the illumination of the light within “George’s Tower” during the burning city scene foreshadows a day fraught with challenges. Another tale connects the door behind the iconic prison dog to George’s spectral antics. Leaving this door open is said to invite a wave of ghostly occurrences and paranormal activity.

The legend even suggests that both the open door and illuminated tower light signify a particularly troublesome day ahead, prompting some to seek alternative park adventures on such occasions.

Whether or not you believe Pirates of the Caribbean is haunted is up to you, but now that you know the legend of George, be sure to pay attention to his looming spirit on your next ride through the attraction.

Have you ever seen George on Pirates of the Caribbean?