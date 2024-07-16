Disney Agrees To Modify “Offensive” Pirates of the Caribbean, Plan Already in Action

Numerous insiders have confirmed that Disneyland Resort made overnight changes to its Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The 57-year-old attraction stirred controversy last year for its allegedly offensive themes.

Disneyland Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride inspired versions in Adventureland at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. Its popularity spurred the production of the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, which Walt Disney Imagineers later incorporated into the attraction with multiple Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics.

Almost a decade after adding Johnny Depp-inspired audio-animatronic figures to Pirates of the Caribbean, Walt Disney Imagineering made another significant update to the ride. They turned a sexist bride auction scene into a stolen goods sale headed by reimagined female pirate animatronics, giving the adventurous ladies independence they lacked for decades.

The change was controversial–nostalgic fans wanted to keep Pirates of the Caribbean the same; others felt The Walt Disney Company didn’t go far enough in removing misogyny from its theme parks. Last year, one Disney Park guest went viral for saying that the male pirate animatronics made her uncomfortable.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” the guest said, implying that she felt objectified by the animatronics. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Whether you’re a dedicated fan of the classic Pirates of the Caribbean or ready for a retheme, you might not know that Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and international Disney Parks regularly update the ride. Insiders recently revealed the secrets behind keeping dozens of decades-old animatronics on a water ride in tip-top shape.

It began with a question from Redditor u/McGeenaDavis: “How are the animatronics in water rides (like pirates) not moldy? It’s definitely humid down there, does the bromine prevent mold? Or is Jack Sparrow just secretly super moldy?”

Disney Parks use bromine on water rides in place of chlorine – it keeps the water clean without as much irritation. However, the chemical doesn’t prevent set pieces, animatronics, and other attraction elements from molding in the humidity.

“They definitely can get moldy, but there are procedures in place to prevent that from happening,” u/solostinlost commented. “There’s a role called show quality standards (SQS) whose job it is to routinely maintain the overall ‘show’ and keep things looking clean and looking show ready.”

Other insiders explained that each animatronic has multiple sets of clothes swapped weekly for laundering.

“There are lockers near the animatronics that hold the spare clothes,” u/Forgotten_Tea_Cup explained. “They are routinely checked and reclothed in the morning before [the] park opens. The clothes actually get dirty from the oils of the hydraulic mechanisms.”

“Most have more than two sets actually!” u/Zebracorn22 added. “The audio animatronics costuming team performs checks throughout the week and changes them as necessary—new costumes are ALWAYS being made to replace ones that get worn. When I interned I got to work with that team and I spent a LOT of time in Pirates in the early morning.”

Still, other former Disney cast members said Pirates of the Caribbean and other water rides aren’t as thoroughly cleaned as guests might think.

“Of course things get moldy in there,” said u/Antilogicz. “It’s not the animatronics so much (they are probably the most protected from it), but the walls, set pieces, fake trees, etc. There is absolutely mold in that building. Other people have already commented on how they keep the mold down/manage it. But there is absolutely some mold happening. No doubt about it.”

“Anyone who’s walked a ride track with the work lights on will tell you how absolutely filthy it is,” u/MChienne agreed. “And the older the ride, the filthier! I’ve walked both Mansion and Pirates and can confirm the mold, dust, and grime is SERIOUS.”

