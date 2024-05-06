Johnny Depp Offered Pirates Role Again, Disney Legal Team Involved

Johnny Depp might’ve lost his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but he’s just been given a chance to revive Captain Jack Sparrow. A report claims that The Walt Disney Company’s legal team is involved in the agreement.

Depp sporadically stepped into and out of the spotlight following the conclusion of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022. He sued the Aquaman (2018) actress after she self-identified as a victim of domestic abuse in an Op-Ed in The Washington Post. Though he won that trial, the Edward Scissorhands (1990) star lost a 2020 libel trial against The U.K. Sun. A judge found that, based on Heard’s evidence, it was “substantially true” when the newspaper called Depp a “wife beater.”

Public opinion shifted on the actor in the months since Depp won his United States trial. Dedicated fans remained interested in his shows with musician Jeff Beck and The Hollywood Vampires. Many look forward to his second-ever step into the director’s chair for the unreleased Modi starring Al Pacino. On the other side, hundreds of feminist organizations and activists signed an open letter condemning the defamation trial verdict and arguing in Heard’s favor.

TikTok content creator Chad Darnell (@chaddderall) is best known for stories about his unidentified celebrity neighbor. He amassed more than 500,000 followers who’ve spent years trying to guess the anonymous star’s identity.

If you’re hesitant to believe Darnell’s story, you’re not alone. While the TikToker makes it impossible to confirm his stories, he does have industry connections. He’s posted videos with Marvel star Josh Brolin, film producer Peter Illif, and other Hollywood insiders who claim to know his unidentified neighbor.

Darnell is also a Johnny Depp fan. He recently reposted a video from two years ago inviting the actor to star as a pirate in a movie based on his celebrity neighbor stories.

“Two years ago, I made this video offering Johnny Depp a role in my movie,” Darnell wrote. “Disney missed the mark with Johnny Depp. Johnny Depp is Captain Jack Sparrow. Captain Jack Sparrow is Johnny Depp. Pirates of the Caribbean, without Johnny Depp, is uninteresting.”

“I have a very humble, small production about a Hollywood celebrity neighbor…One or two of your friends have attached to this project,” Darnell said. “There is a scene in the marina on a sailboat. That character could be a pirate. That role is yours.”

“I have zero expectation that you would even respond to this, let alone accept that role, but I want to let you know you are appreciated,” he continued. “I think I speak for everybody when I say you are Captain Jack Sparrow.”

One week after reposting the video, Darnell alleged that The Walt Disney Company’s legal team contacted him to stop the project.

“Two years ago, I made a video offering Johnny Depp a movie role after Disney dropped him,” he wrote in a video caption. “A scene in a marina that could give Johnny a ‘nod’ to ‘Pirates.’ Disney didn’t like that video and contacted my lawyers. Unfortunately, Johnny is under no legal obligation to Disney nor am I. As long as the role doesn’t replicate his signature Jack Sparrow character costume, there’s no legal action Disney can enact.”

Darnell said he wasn’t sure if Depp saw the video but claimed that “disgruntled” former Disney executives supported the idea of giving Captain Jack Sparrow a sendoff.

“They love the idea that I’m taking down Hollywood,” he alleged. “… They’ve offered their consultation to help navigate any lawsuits that Disney could potentially slap on the untitled ‘Neighbor Wars’ movie.”

“This is all dependent on if Johnny even sees this video, let alone accepts the role,” Darnell concluded. “But holy sh*t, anything’s possible.”

