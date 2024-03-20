Disney’s Haunted Mansion Officially on Sale for Millions Amid Demolishment Orders

If you are a fan of the Haunted Mansion, listen up because the real house is on sale.

Let’s dive into the spooky story of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion! On August 9, 1969, Disneyland unveiled one of its most iconic attractions ever. The Haunted Mansion wasn’t just your average ride; it was a groundbreaking feat of Imagineering brilliance.

Before New Orleans Square became a part of the park in the 1960s, Imagineers had already toyed with the idea of a haunted mansion, although it was initially envisioned as more of a walk-through museum rather than a ride. Legend has it that Walt himself sought inspiration from the eerie corridors of the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, marveling at its peculiar features like staircases leading to nowhere and endless hallways.

However, the concept of the haunted house was put on hold until the park’s expansion provided the necessary space and creative energy for its development. With the expansion came the perfect setting for the mansion: a grand southern manor house. Drawing inspiration from New Orleans architecture, plantation mansions, and the charm of southern design, Imagineers set out to create a dilapidated home nestled along the waterfront.

Although Walt appreciated the beauty of southern architecture, he insisted that the house should not appear abandoned. According to legend, Walt famously remarked, “we’ll take care of the outside and let the ghosts take care of the inside.” Instead of incorporating typical signs of decay like boarded-up windows and crumbling chimneys, Imagineers opted for neoclassical architectural features, drawing inspiration from the popular style of the southern United States in the 1800s.

Now, who worked on this ghostly masterpiece? Well, Imagineers like Rolly Crump, Yale Gracey, and Claude Coats put their heads together to bring this eerie vision to life. With their creative genius and attention to detail, they crafted an experience unlike anything guests had ever seen before.

But what made the Haunted Mansion so special? For starters, it wasn’t your typical roller coaster or spinning teacup ride. Instead, it invited visitors to step into a haunted estate inhabited by 999 happy haunts, each with their own spine-chilling story to tell. From the eerie stretching room to the doom-buggy journey through the mansion’s halls, every moment was designed to send shivers down your spine. Guests were instantly immersed into show scenes with magical illusions that truly brought the ghosts to life.

While guests can love the Haunted Mansion, it is a mansion that no one can actually live in, unless they move to Duluth.

As noted by Axios, “An exact replica of Disney’s Haunted Mansion in Duluth — built by a former Disney theme park contractor — can be yours for $2.2 million.”

The publication continued, “Mark Hurt, whose dad built exhibits for natural history museums, paid so much attention to detail on the nearly 10,000 square-foot home he even hired the same foundry that worked on Disney’s mansion for the porch’s ironwork. The house in the Sweet Bottom private community included a haunted bathroom with features and fixtures designed to scare, according to a 2003 AJC story.”

The house is listed on Remax, and its descrption, in part, reads:

“One-of-a-Kind Property: A Replica of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Welcome to a truly extraordinary home! Nestled in the sought-after neighborhood of Sweet Bottom along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, in Duluth, Georgia, this property is unlike any other. Inspired by the iconic Disneyland Haunted Mansion in Anaheim, California, this southern-style residence seamlessly blends Greek Revival architecture with modern amenities, offering a captivating living experience.”

It is 9,467 and has 6 bedrooms, and again, is being sold for $2,200,000.

In Disneyland, the ride version of the Haunted Mansion is currently closed.

Disney said the closure is due to “The outdoor queue experience will be expanded and a new shop will be added at the attraction’s exit. Apparently, Madame Leota needed a new carriage house for the ghostly steed and Hearse and it will just happen to benefit the Guests by functioning as the new retail space. Some of my favorite souvenirs from the Parks are Haunted Mansion related, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what they carry in stock!”

Disney shut down the ride on January 22, 2024, and at the moment, there is no reopening date set.