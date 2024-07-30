Disney World Faces Substantial Attendance Drop, Rides Hit Rock Bottom Wait Times

Crowd levels are noticeably lower than usual this week at Walt Disney World, with wait times dropping during the final days of summer.

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The Walt Disney World Resort, also known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” has seen significantly lower crowd levels during the months of June and July, with wait times for rides and attractions dropping as a result.

Despite the summer months traditionally bringing in a larger number of guests, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are all relatively empty compared to previous summers. The weather is likely to blame, with Orlando battling temperatures of 90+ degrees every day this week.

At the start of the year, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts saw high wait times and attendance, with one ride hitting an astoundingly high wait time in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. July 4, 2024, was one the emptiest days at Walt Disney World in a decade, with the parks pulling in a record-low number of guests.

This trend has continued in the final days of July, with wait times dropping across the entire Orlando resort.

Magic Kingdom

Wait times at the Magic Kingdom have dropped substantially, with several popular rides now walk-ons. Only Space Mountain has managed to break the 60-minute mark, boasting a wait time of 75 minutes. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train trails slightly behind, with a wait time of 55 minutes.

The following rides all currently fall between a five and 20-minute wait:

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Astro Orbiter

Tom Sawyer Island

Mad Tea Party

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Swiss Family Treehouse

Tomorrowland Speedway

“it’s a small world”

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Surprisingly, Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction, Country Bear Musical Jamboree, sits at a wait time of 15 minutes, despite just opening a few weeks ago. Other heavy hitters like Pirates of the Caribbean are currently a 10-minute wait.

EPCOT

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EPCOT tells a similar story to Magic Kingdom, with the following attractions all displaying a five-minute wait:

Gran Fiesta Tour

Journey Into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Spaceship Earth

The highest wait time at EPCOT is for Frozen Ever After, which consistently ranks as the park’s most popular attraction. The ride currently has a wait of 45 minutes. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is just five minutes shorter, at a 40-minute wait. Soarin’ Around the World, another of EPCOT’s more popular rides has a wait of 20 minutes.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

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Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also seeing considerably lower wait times, with the following rides and attractions all falling between a five and 15-minute wait:

Meet Edna Mode

Star Tours

Muppet Vision 3D

Vacation Fun

Walt Disney presents

Alien Swirling Saucers

Star Wars Launch Bay: Meet Chewbacca

Toy Story Mania!

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster currently has a 65-minute wait time, which is unsurprising considering it reopened earlier this summer following an extended refurbishment.

Slinky Dog Dash isn’t too far behind at 60 minutes, with Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars Rise of the Resistance both sitting at a cool 50-minute wait.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror rests at 40 minutes.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

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Things are just as quiet at Animal Kingdom, with multiple attractions all coming in under the 30-minute mark.

TriceraTop Spin

It’s Tough to be a Bug

Kilimanjaro Safaris

DINOSAUR

Expedition Everest

Wait times jump slightly when looking at attractions in Pandora – The World of Avatar, with Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey sitting at 50 minutes. Kali River Rapids is the most popular ride currently, likely due to it being the only water ride at the park.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? What’s your favorite Disney ride?