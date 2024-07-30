‘Star Wars’ Attraction Discontinued at Disney Park: What You Need to Know

It appears that Disney is kicking rides off of their extended evening hours, leaving guests without some of the more popular options.

Walt Disney World’s Extended Evening Hours offers guests staying at Deluxe Resorts and select other properties exclusive access to theme parks after regular closing time. This perk, introduced as a replacement for the former Extra Magic Hours, provides a unique opportunity to experience reduced crowds and extended park hours.

Typically scheduled for Monday evenings at EPCOT and Wednesday evenings at Magic Kingdom, Extended Evening Hours hours may fluctuate based on park operating schedules. It’s essential to consult the official Walt Disney World calendar for the most accurate information.

While Extended Evening Hours provides a distinct advantage for eligible guests, it’s important to note that this benefit is exclusive to those staying at Deluxe Resorts, Disney Villas, and select partner hotels. Value and Moderate Resorts are not included.

The lineup of attractions available during Extended Evening Hours has seen recent changes. The addition of Country Bear Musical Jamboree to the Magic Kingdom’s Extended Evening Hours offerings expands the entertainment options. However, the absence of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, despite its official opening, remains a notable omission. The park’s decision to utilize a virtual queue for this new attraction has likely delayed its inclusion in Extended Evening Hours.

Guests should be aware that Extended Evening Hours may not be available at certain parks like Magic Kingdom during peak holiday seasons, such as Halloween and Christmas, when special events take precedence.

Overall, while Extended Evening Hours offers a valuable enhancement to the Disney World experience, it’s essential to understand the eligibility requirements, schedule variations, and potential limitations to fully maximize its benefits.

Now, it has been confirmed that Disney will also exclude Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance from Extended Evening Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is arguably the most popular ride at the park, located in Batuu, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The ride is not listed as available on September 25th or October 2nd.

The Extended Evening Hours attractions available on those nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are:

Alien Swirling Saucers

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Toy Story Mania!

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

If you are planning a visit, below is the ongoing list for upcoming Extended Evening Hour events.

Extended Evening Hours for August 2024:

Monday, August 5th — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

— EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM Wednesday, August 7th — Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM

— Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM Monday, August 12th — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

— EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM Wednesday, August 14th — Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM

— Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM Monday, August 19th — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

— EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM Wednesday, August 21st — Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM

— Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM Monday, August 26th — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

Extended Evening Hours for September 2024:

Monday, September 2nd — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

— EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM Wednesday, September 4th — Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM

— Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM Monday, September 9th — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

— EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM Wednesday, September 11th — Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM

— Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM Monday, September 16th — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

— EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM Wednesday, September 18th — Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM

— Magic Kingdom, 10 PM – 12 AM Monday, September 23rd — EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM

— EPCOT, 9 PM – 11 PM Wednesday, September 25th — Disney’s Hollywood Studios, 9 PM – 11 PM

These dates are subject to change throughout the seasons.

It is unclear as to why Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not be included in the Extended Evening Hours event, as it is one of the most popular attractions in the park, typically boasting the longest line.

The ride has had a lot of technical issues over the past few months, especially with the animatronics in the attractions, much like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Perhaps both of these attractions were removed in order to give Disney’s maintenance team some extra time each night to take a look at the attractions and ensure they are functioning correctly.

Luckily, Star Wars fans can still ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run during the event.

Are you sad to hear Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has been axed from Extended Evening Hours?