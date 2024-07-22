Disney Issues Urgent Notice: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Abruptly Canceled, Restrictions in Place

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure seems to be taking hit after hit at Walt Disney World Resort, and now, the attraction is being officially removed from the line up during multiple upcoming theme park events.

Splash Mountain, once a beloved fixture at Disney theme parks, has become a case study in balancing nostalgia with evolving social values. This iconic log flume ride, despite its seemingly simple structure, boasted a captivating theme and immersive storytelling, propelling it to international success.

Prior to Splash Mountain’s debut in Disneyland in 1989, log flumes were typically utilitarian affairs. The groundbreaking aspect of Splash Mountain was its elaborate theming. Nestled within a towering, cartoonish tree stump – a “weenie” in theme park lingo – the ride transported guests into a fantastical world populated by charming characters and the catchy tune of “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

The ride cleverly combined cutting-edge audio-animatronics featuring Br’er Rabbit and his adversaries with immersive scenes, creating a seamless blend of whimsy and thrill. The climactic 52.5-foot plunge cemented Splash Mountain’s status as a must-do experience, leading to its replication in Tokyo Disneyland (which is the final remaining Splash Mountain) and Disney World.

However, Splash Mountain’s cheerful exterior masked a darker undercurrent.

The ride drew inspiration from Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South, a movie steeped in controversy due to its racially insensitive portrayals. In 2020, Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged this, stating that Song of the South was simply “not appropriate in today’s world.”

Disrupting the status quo became an imperative in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Following sustained public pressure, Disney announced the closure of Splash Mountain at its US parks, claiming the decision had been in the works since 2019.

To sever ties with the ride’s problematic source material, Disney announced a reimagining based on the critically acclaimed 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, featuring Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana. Set in 1920s New Orleans, the story follows Tiana’s quest to open her own restaurant. Lush concept art showcased a sprawling weeping willow replacing the iconic tree stump, and the ride was christened Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

However, the final product fell short of some expectations.

The spectacular centerpiece tree from the concept art was conspicuously absent, replaced by a less visually arresting mound of moss. This deviation from the initial vision was just the beginning of the disappointment.

In a rare move, Disney released a full first-person POV ride-through video a month before Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened. This backfired spectacularly, attracting criticism for the confusing narrative. The video highlighted a premise where Tiana throws a Mardi Gras party but lacks music, prompting the log flume journey to find the missing ingredient.

Another point of contention was the new music, failing to capture the charm of the original “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah.” This was particularly significant considering the song’s Academy Award win for Best Original Song.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s woes extended beyond aesthetics and music. Since its launch, the ride has been plagued by technical difficulties, leading to frustrated social media posts from fans. The ride has actually broken down a shocking amount of times for a “brand-new” attraction. During cast member previews, the ride broke down multiple times a day, sometimes not even opening with the park.

Evacuations were and still are taking place on the ride on nearly a daily basis, and the virtual queue that was put in place, which typically fills up within seconds of being released at both 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for other attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, was still fully open and available by park close multiple days last week, which shows that the ride is not as popular as Disney may have anticipated.

There have even been evacuations needed due to fire alarms, shutting down the ride entirely.

Some guests that Inside the Magic spoke with noted that they actually were allowed into the line for the ride without a virtual queue due to the very low wait times. The guests showed up and were let inside by the cast members without question.

Splash Mountain’s legacy serves as a complex reminder of the challenges theme parks face in balancing nostalgia with social progress. While the motivations behind the reimagining were commendable, the execution left many wanting.

Now, the ride has been pulled from Disney’s extended evening hours.

Late last week, a website update seemingly confirmed positive news for eager parkgoers. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was listed among the attractions accessible during the extended evening hours program.

This program offers access to select rides and experiences after regular park hours for guests staying at Disney’s deluxe resort hotels or those who purchase specific tickets. Additionally, the update specified a virtual queue system for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening at 6 pm for deluxe resort guests.

However, this inclusion of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure proved to be short-lived. Disney subsequently removed the attraction from the extended evening hours lineup on its website. This unexpected change left many fans wondering about the availability of the popular ride during these extended park hours.

While the recent website update regarding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and extended evening hours was ultimately reversed, it suggests Disney may be considering including the attraction in the future. The reasoning behind the initial inclusion and subsequent removal remains unclear.

For the time being, guests can still experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure during regular park operating hours. Additionally, the attraction is expected to be available during the upcoming hard-ticket events at Magic Kingdom, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

We advise guests planning a trip to Walt Disney World to stay informed about the latest updates regarding extended evening hours access to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Disney’s website and official app are the most reliable sources for this information.

Most recently, we shared that a new permit was filed for the attraction, which could signify a change, or even sudden shut down and refurbishment is on the way.

Why do you think Disney pulled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from the extended evening hours line up at Magic Kingdom?