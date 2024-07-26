Disney World Debuts Enforced Surcharge Across Entire Resort, Families to Experience Fallout

If you plan on visiting the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks anytime soon, you might have noticed a significant change across the entire resort. That change was supposed to improve the overall guest experience, but according to data and the numbers, Disney again went wrong. Let’s dig in.

Walt Disney World Resort Implements Major Mandatory Upcharge; Genie+ Out, Lightning Lane Is In

Line-skipping privileges at Disney parks have undergone significant changes as of July 24. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have renamed their Disney Genie Plus service to Lightning Lane Multi Pass and individual Lightning Lane access to Lightning Lane Single Pass. At Disneyland, the functionality of the passes remains unchanged, but at Walt Disney World, the rebranding comes with new planning options for visitors.

The critical change at Walt Disney World is guests’ ability to purchase tickets before their visit rather than on the day.

Guests staying at select Walt Disney World hotels, including Walt Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Walt Disney World Swan, Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, and Shades of Green, can now reserve their Lightning Lane passes for up to seven days in advance. Other park visitors can book up to three days ahead.

Disneyland guests continue to purchase Lightning Lane Multi Pass as an add-on to their ticket or vacation package or on the day of their visit, subject to availability. At Walt Disney World, visitors can now buy both the Multi Pass and Single Pass in one transaction and reserve passes for multiple days during their trip. They can also view rides and arrival windows before purchasing a pass.

How Does This New System Work?

The Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows access to multiple rides’ special lanes, while the Lightning Lane Single Pass grants access to one specific ride. Visitors can purchase these passes through the My Disney Experience app for Walt Disney World and the Disneyland mobile app for Disneyland.

The new booking system at Disney World enables guests to choose up to three rides with preferred arrival windows in advance, though some rides are restricted based on a tiered system.

For example, the tier system at Magic Kingdom Park allows one reservation for tier 1 attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Space Mountain and up to two for tier 2 attractions such as Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin and Pirates of the Caribbean.

High-demand attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and TRON Lightcycle / Run require a Lightning Lane Single Pass. Disneyland’s Multi Pass still allows the selection of the next available window for one ride at a time, with no limit on the number of rides, depending on availability.

Each ride can only be selected once per day. Lightning Lane Multi Passes at Walt Disney World come with Disney PhotoPass perks, including digital downloads of select attraction photos and videos. Multi Pass and single-pass prices are dynamic and vary by date and theme park.

At Walt Disney World, Single Passes are available for attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. At the same time, at Disneyland, they cover attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Radiator Springs Racers.

Why Is This Considered a “Mandatory Upcharge” for Disney Guests Wanting To Use the System?

As visitors plan their Disney trips, it is essential to note that Lightning Lane passes are nonrefundable and non-transferable. Attractions and experiences may vary by date and are subject to change, closure, or limited availability. Pricing, terms, and entitlements can also change or be canceled without notice.

So why is this called a “mandatory upcharge” for Disney World guests wanting to utilize this new payment program? For starters, if you’re going to get in line sooner and ride your favorite attractions even faster, you have to buy the new Lightning Lane system. If you are asking why this is an upcharge, let me explain with some fun graphs and data that will make sense to anyone and everyone!

Update on Multi Lane: By 1:30 PM there were no MLs for Pirates, Winnie the Pooh, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder, Space Mountain. Very limited options for later in the day. Will update if more become available. pic.twitter.com/APugrU6uXg — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) July 24, 2024

Update on Multi Lane: By 1:30 PM there were no MLs for Pirates, Winnie the Pooh, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder, Space Mountain. Very limited options for later in the day. Will update if more become available. – @disneytipsguy on X

If you go on the official Walt Disney World Resort mobile application (after updating it, of course), you’ll see the current pricing for everything Lightning Lane-related. For starters, Lightning Lane multipass is currently the following (as of July 26, 2024, at 3:23 p.m. EST):

Magic Kingdom – $27 per guest

EPCOT – $19

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – $24

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – $17

Genie+ was around the same price but lower, making Lightning Lane a pricier option overall. In another instance, if you want the Single Pass option, it will cost you around the same price as a Multi Pass, between $17 and $30. Guests have also been comparing the pricing and giving their honest opinion of the new pricing:

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom today paid $185 for the three of them to use LLMP, ride Tron and SDMT 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/evb1sAQz2M — Ashley Suit (@DisneyfiedAsh) July 24, 2024

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom today paid $185 for the three of them to use LLMP, ride Tron and SDMT – @DisneyfiedAsh on X

⚡️“Lightning Lane”⚡️😵‍💫🫠 (posted standby wait time: 150 minutes) pic.twitter.com/SBBQM1G0z2 — Theme Park Casual (@ThemeParkCasual) July 25, 2024

“Lightning Lane” (posted standby wait time: 150 minutes) – @ThemeParkCasual on X

Make no mistake: FP/FP+/Genie+/Lighting Lane Multi Pass is not a "choice" or a "product enhancement." It is a mandatory up charge to experience the resort in away that makes it even remotely worth your time, money and energy. This is due to the absurd queue ratios that are… — Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) July 24, 2024

Make no mistake: FP/FP+/Genie+/Lighting Lane Multi Pass is not a “choice” or a “product enhancement.” It is a mandatory up charge to experience the resort in away that makes it even remotely worth your time, money and energy. This is due to the absurd queue ratios that are used. And they know this. – @disneyglimpses on X

Is This Worth My Time and Money?

The decision to invest in Disney World’s Lightning Lane passes depends on individual preferences and priorities. The Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass can provide significant value for those keen on maximizing their time at the parks and minimizing wait times for popular attractions.

The Multi Pass allows access to multiple rides’ special lanes. At the same time, the Single Pass grants expedited entry to high-demand attractions, potentially saving hours that would otherwise be spent in line.

However, the additional cost may not be justifiable for all visitors. Families on a budget or those who enjoy a more leisurely park experience might find the standard standby lines sufficient.

Additionally, the dynamic pricing of Lightning Lane passes means costs can vary, potentially adding a considerable expense to an already pricey vacation. Evaluating the necessity of these passes involves considering factors like visit duration, crowd levels, and personal priorities for ride experiences.

The investment might be more appealing for frequent visitors or those staying at select Walt Disney World hotels, who can reserve passes up to seven days in advance. The ability to plan ahead and secure preferred ride times can enhance the overall park experience, particularly during peak seasons.

Conversely, visitors who are flexible with their schedule and have multiple days to explore the parks might find less benefit in paying extra for expedited access.

Could This Huge Change Mean Higher Prices for Walt Disney World Resort?

Ultimately, whether Lightning Lane is worth the charge hinges on each guest’s needs and expectations. Those who prioritize efficiency and access to top attractions may find it a valuable addition, while others may allocate their budget to other aspects of their Disney World experience.

The recent rebranding of Disney World’s Genie+ service to Lightning Lane, accompanied by a revamped booking system, raises concerns about potential price hikes in the coming years.

With the introduction of Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass, Disney has streamlined its skip-the-line offerings, but these changes come with dynamic pricing that fluctuates based on demand and date.

Industry analysts speculate that this rebranding may signal a trend of increasing costs for expedited access at Disney parks. As Disney continues to refine its guest experience and invest in new attractions, the likelihood of further price adjustments remains high.

Historically, Disney has periodically raised ticket and pass prices to reflect enhancements and maintain park operations, suggesting that Lightning Lane fees could follow a similar trajectory. Guests planning trips to Disney World through 2026 should anticipate potential cost increases for these services.

The convenience and time-saving benefits of Lightning Lane passes may continue to drive demand, giving Disney a rationale to adjust prices upward.

The company aims to balance crowd control and guest satisfaction, and the dynamic pricing model provides flexibility to maximize revenue during peak periods. This potential for rising costs underscores the importance of strategic trip planning for Disney World visitors. Families and individuals should consider budgeting for these premium services, especially if avoiding long wait times is a priority.

While the rebranding effort aims to enhance the guest experience, it also hints at a broader trend of escalating expenses associated with the most magical place on Earth.

With everything from food to tickets and even parking going up all across the Disney World Resort, guests visiting over the next 24 months might see higher pricing. Hopefully, the House of Mouse will remedy this with deals and discount offerings throughout the years, giving families more chances to visit one of the most magical places on Earth.

Lighting Lane isn’t something Disney is trying to scam you into, but you might want to research it more before heading to the parks. Your vacation time matters and is essential as you spend it with those you love, so giving them the best chance of riding everything they want makes sense. Just take your time, research, and check out the official mobile application to ensure you are current on pricing.