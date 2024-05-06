Disney World Losing Its Magic, Dull Experience Exposed

Is Disney World losing its magic? A family implied this, exposing a dull experience when visiting the Orlando theme parks.

When visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can be delighted by the glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood and take a trip back in time to Sunset Boulevard — a very Captain America thing to do that might even bring a tear to your eyes when Harry James’ “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” plays.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Operation playtime is always a go at Toy Story Land, and guests of all ages can have an out-of-this-world experience while exploring Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Unfortunately, a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios left a family with a heart full of disappointment and a bizarre souvenir.

Instagram user @1953designs recently posted a video saying she and her family had lived “the least exciting” experience when meeting one of their favorite Disney characters.

In the video, the family visits Sulley from Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001) at Pixar Plaza. Unfortunately, the character’s excitement didn’t match the family’s, as Sulley only hugged the young guest twice and wasn’t as interactive as other characters in the park.

The user said, “We met Sully for the first time on our last trip. We are big Monsters Inc. fans and were so excited to see him in person. It was a bit of a dud, but we did end up with a souvenir.”

While the family’s interaction may have been less-than-magical, many viewers commented that it wasn’t Sulley’s intention. They also shared some not-safe-for-magic spoilers about the character, so keep reading at your own risk.

One user commented: “That costume is nearly impossible to work with, I’ve heard! I worked at Disney and had multiple friends in entertainment, and heard that Sully was one of the more exhausting costumes to be in. Definitely try again in the future!”

Others pointed out that the costume limits visibility and is extremely hot and heavy, making it difficult to interact with guests. You can click here to see the video.

One of the most iconic rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was The Great Movie Ride, replaced by Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020. Take a trip down memory lane with Inside the Magic and enjoy the last ride on The Great Movie ride in the video below or by clicking here.

What do you think about this interaction? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!