Disney Cast Member Sexually Harasses 14-Year-Old, Steals Hotel Room Information

A Disney cast member was reportedly caught romantically propositioning a 14-year-old guest and demanding personal information, including her Disney Resort hotel room number.

More than 70,000 Disney cast members work hard to bring the Central Florida Disney parks and Resort hotels to life. Despite low pay and ongoing legal attacks from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, most Walt Disney World Resort employees maintain positive attitudes and do their best to give guests the most magical vacations.

Redditor u/queenofspoons recently recalled a terrifying story from her first Walt Disney World Resort vacation. When another fan asked about people’s “creepiest” Disney Parks experiences, a memory immediately came to mind.

Related: Dollywood Ceases All Operations: Beloved Theme Park Now Closed

The guest visited during Year of a Million Dreams, a promotion from October 2006 to December 2008. Disney cast members roamed Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, granting wishes for lucky guests.

A male Disney cast member approached the 14-year-old guest and asked to see her lanyard containing her name and Disney Resort hotel information.

“On my first Disney trip ever a cast member at [Pirates of the Caribbean] asked if he could see my lanyard,” the Disney Parks fan recalled. “This happened during the Year of a Million Dreams and I thought he was with the Dream Squad and I was about to win some really cool prize.”

The Disney Park guest was waiting to board Pirates of the Caribbean when another cast member noticed her speaking with the man.

“As I stood there waiting for the next boat he read out loud my name and my hotel information and I thought he was about to tell me what I won, but then another Cast Member went up and pulled him away from me,” she wrote. “…I soon boarded my boat and never saw the guy again.”

At first, the young guest didn’t understand what happened. Hours later, she realized the seriousness of the interaction.

Related: Guest Suffocated on Board Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Ride Canceled

“It wasn’t till that evening I realized this Cast Member was trying to hit on me,” she said. “I was 14 at the time and he had to be in his twenties, I really hope he got fired for that.”

Of course, most Disney cast members work hard to make things magical for Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs guests. Share your favorite Disney cast member memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.