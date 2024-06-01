Universal Buckles to Legal Pressure, Makes Major Change to Epic Universe

As the opening of Epic Universe draws closer, Universal has made a major change to its upcoming park.

Universal Orlando Resort is already a five-star destination, but it will take things to the next level in 2025 when Epic Universe joins Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and the water park Volcano Bay.

While the park still has no opening date, we do know what we can expect once it does throw open the gates. A third area for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter of Harry Potter will allow guests to explore the Ministry of Magic, while SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will bring the same land found in Japan and Hollywood (complete with a Donkey Kong expansion) to Central Florida.

Elsewhere in the park, guests will be able to enjoy Dark Universe (an area inspired by Universal Classic Monsters), while How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk will throw visitors firsthand into the dragon-packed world inhabited by Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, and co.

The first land guests will encounter is Celestial Universe, the park’s main hub inspired by astrology and astronomy. This alone will house two rides, one of which underwent a major change before the park even opened.

According to the Epic Universe website, its dueling coaster—previously known as Starfall Racers—has been renamed Stardust Racers after facing a legal challenge from the Starfall Education Foundation.

The latter had previously challenged Universal for “brand misappropriation toward children” by filing a lawsuit in the Colorado District Court. It claimed that the park had chosen the name “to target and attract children.” Most recently, an Order Setting Consent Deadline and Scheduling Conference was arranged for the two parties via telephone on July 30, 2024.

Despite its new name, Stardust Racers will remain the same as intended. The dueling coaster will reach speeds of up to 62 mph as they “race across the cosmos” and “rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars.” A highlight of the coaster will be an inverted crisscross known as the “Celestial Spin.”

Universal also claims that the coaster will not feature any external track lighting, instead lighting up the carriages so that at night they appear to be comets shooting across the sky of Celestial Park.

Those hoping to learn more about Epic Universe will soon be able to visit the Epic Universe Preview Center at Universal CityWalk. This center is said to feature a “massive model offering a bird’s-eye view of the entire park,” accessible via augmented reality on mobile devices. It will also sell Epic Universe merchandise.

Like Epic Universe, the Preview Center currently has no opening date. However, Universal has confirmed that it will debut at some point in June.

