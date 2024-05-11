Disney May Have Its Director for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

According to recent reports, the highly anticipated third installment in the Princess Diaries movie franchise might have a potential director.

Twenty years ago, the second (and at the time, seemingly final installment) in one of the most beloved and iconic film franchises of all time was released theatrically. This movie grossed over $134 million worldwide (after being made on a budget of $45 million) and was beloved by fans all over the world.

It also starred two of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway.

We’re talking, of course, of The Princess Diaries franchise.

Inspired by Meg Cabot’s book series of the same name, Disney produced two movies: The Princess Diaries in 2001, which became the breakthrough in the industry for now-popular actress Anne Hathaway, and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which came out in 2004.

For years, fans have been aching for a third Princess Diaries movie, but after two decades of hearing no news, many had given up on the possibility. However, in recent years, there were rumors of a third Princess Diaries film began making the rounds.

Fans were thrilled when Anne Hathaway even confirmed the movie’s existence to Andy Cohen. She explained,

“There is a script for a third movie. There is a script. I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen, it’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

Then again, after Hathaway confirmed this, Dame Julie Andrews came out with some disappointing news, sharing that it was unlikely she’d return for the third Princess Diaries movie, citing various factors, including how much older she is now, and the fact that she didn’t want to return to the movie without the late Garry Marshall who directed the previous two films.

Fans have been aching for more information since the announcement and have been waiting with bated breath for Disney to officially share more information or confirm who the director might be (and, therefore, whether Andrews would change her mind and consider returning to the franchise).

However, there’s one other name that fans have been hoping would resurface when it comes to the third Princess Diaries film, and that’s Chris Pine, who played the handsome Lord Nicholas Devereaux in the second film. So far, there has been no confirmation on Pine’s return but recently, Entertainment Weekly chatted with the actor about the possibilities for the movie.

Chris Pine wants Luca Guadagnino to direct ‘THE PRINCESS DIARIES 3.’ (Via: https://t.co/UE4uTNZkko) pic.twitter.com/0ChRWSAMgn — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) May 9, 2024

Related: Royal Update: What We Know About ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

“‘Princess Diaries 3, where is it?’ Have you been reading my diary?” Chris Pine joked while chatting with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything about it.”

While Pine has many ideas about the movie, one of the most surprising ones is his suggestion for the director. As he shared with EW, Pine is rooting for the incredibly “modern” movie director Luca Guadagnino, who directed Call Me By Your Name.

“You know, like, what it would be?” he says. “It would be like a Luca Guadagnino film, [he] directs Princess Diaries 3. Now that is f—ing fire.”

Now, given Guadagnino’s portfolio of films thus far, it’s highly unlikely that he will be pegged as the film’s director, but perhaps Disney might want to stir the pot and bring a completely new vision and perspective to the third film!

At present, we know that the third film is in development at Disney, and Aadrita Mukerji is reported to be penning the script with franchise producer Debra Martin Chase also set to return.

Stay tuned to Disney Dining for the latest news on all things Disney.