Chris Officially Confirmed to Be Returning to Disney After Long Hiatus

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine

Disney’s CinemaCon panel has just confirmed the latest Chris addition/return to the Walt Disney Company. Previously in talks for their latest animated filmWish, Chris Pine has officially been confirmed as part of the cast.

chris pine star wars
Credit: Star Wars/Hi PNG

Pine is previously know for playing Captain Jim Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek franchise and most recently as Edgin Darvis in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023). Disney fans may also know him as heartthrob Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004). While unfortunately not returning to the Disney umbrella to reprise his role for a third Princess Diaries movie, he’ll be voicing King Magnifico in Wish.

Anne Hathaway practising archery in 'Princess Diaries 2'
Credit: Disney

King Magnifico is the ruler of the kingdom of Rosas, a magical land where wishes come true. Executive producer Jennifer Lee credits Pine as being the best choice to give the character “charm, cleverness, and charisma,” saying that he’s bringing that “beautifully.” More information was also revealed about the film, which also stars Ariana DeBose as Asha. Asha makes a wish that is answered by a cosmic force called Star who helps Asha prove that humans can work with magic, wishes, and the stars to create wonderful things.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original fairytale adventure “Wish” is an all-new story is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, an optimist with a sharp wit and a deep caring for her community, turns to the sky in a moment of need, and makes a wish. Asha’s plea is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy, Star. Together, they will face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars – wondrous things can happen. The voice cast includes Ariana DeBose as Asha and Alan Tudyk as the pajama-wearing goat, Valentino. Featuring original songs by Julia Michaels, “Wish” is helmed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes. The feature film releases Fall 2023.
Credit: Disney

The film has an all-star team working on it, with director Chris Buck coming from the Frozen films teaming up with Fawn Veerasunthron of Raya and the Last Dragon (2021). Peter Del Vecho, also from Frozen, and Juan Pablo Reyes from Encanto are co-producing the film and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels (“Issues,” “If The World Was Ending”) writing songs for the film.

Logo for WISH
Credit: Disney

The film’s release date is November 22, 2023, helping the Walt Disney Company wrap up the year as part of the Disney100 celebrations and is expected to be given a theatrical release instead of following Disney’s recent trend of releasing films straight to Disney+. In a break from recent tradition, the film will incorporate aspects of both 2D and 3D animation. The last Disney film to be completely 2d was The Princess and the Frog in 2009. For now, that’s all fans know about the film, but fans will get the full trailer for the movie tomorrow.

