‘Princess Diaries 3’ Star Gives Mysterious Update

The Princess Diaries (2001) was the breakout film that launched Anne Hathaway into stardom and the realm of Disney royalty. After a season of silence after the second film in the franchise, one Disney star just dropped a mysterious yet massively magical update for an alleged third movie.

Before she was a fashion icon, flirting with Bruce Wayne or going toe-to-toe with Glen Close in The Devil Wears Prada (2006), fans first watched Hathaway’s nerdy and meek Mia Thermopolis trade her identity as a high school outcast to Genovian royalty after she discovers her relation to the queen of a European kingdom. It was a tremendous success for Walt Disney Pictures, taking home a whopping $165,335,153 at the global box office. Naturally, a sequel followed along with a fan following that has consistently encouraged the studio for a third entry in the franchise.

Anne Hathaway herself is also reportedly quite vocal about returning to the role as Princess, now Queen, Mia of Genovia, and things might be moving forward as the actress shared a new update in a report from V Magazine.

Princess Diaries 3 Marches Forward

During an interview with V, Hathaway shared the current status of the upcoming Princess Diaries 3. Apart from having a script penned by Supergirl’s Aadrita Mukerji and the possibility of being a series on Disney+, not much has been said about the long-awaited sequel. However, Hathaway stated,

“We’re in a good place… That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

While still intentionally ambiguous, Disney fans can take comfort in knowing that the project is happening, and they can expect to book their tickets back to Genovia for another outing with Her Majesty in the near future; one crucial element to any Princess Diaries follow-up is still missing from the equation. What became of the queen?

Where is Julie Andrews?

The original Princess Diaries film might have launched Anne Hathaway’s career, but she wasn’t the only heavy-hitter to come out swinging in this Disney production. Her co-star, Julie Andrews, was the biggest name on the marquee and was definitely one of the movie’s biggest draws. Of course, having none other than Mary Poppins herself as the queen of a fictional country is certainly perfect casting on Disney’s part.

In this writer’s opinion, Andrews and Hathaway are a package deal for anything Princess-Diaries related, regardless of whether or not that’s a film or TV series. If Mia is to be the new queen, as the speculation states, she’ll need some seasoned guidance from an experienced royal.

At the time of writing, the Disney Legend has remained quiet on reprising her role as the queen, but a report from What’s On Disney Plus shared that Anne Hathaway “would do everything possible to get Julie Andrews back.” for now, all we can do is hope that Her Majesty will hear the pleas of her people.

Where do you think the new Princess Diaries project will take us? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!