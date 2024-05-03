Back to the Beginning: Barriss Offee Before ‘Tales of the Empire’

Tales of the Empire is a bold new direction for the Star Wars universe, taking the Jedi out of the spotlight and letting the fiendish faces of the Galactic Empire. While many are excited to see their favorite villains finally get their own spinoff series, Dave Filoni uses the six-episode anthology to bring a 15-year-old story beat to a climactic conclusion and reunite actor Meredith Salenger with fallen Jedi Barriss Offee.

Based on what we know from the trailers, the new series is set during the fall of the Jedi, shortly after the events of The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith. Any seasoned Star Wars veteran knows that the galaxy far, far away is bigger than the Skywalker saga alone, and the new series will shine a light on a nearly forgotten member of the Jedi Order, Barriss Offee.

While Luminara’s Padawan might have been a supporting role, she was also a brilliant counterpart to Ahsoka Tano during her time under Anakin’s tutelage. The last time we saw Barriss was during two important arcs in The Clone Wars back in the show’s run on Cartoon Network, and Tales of the Empire thrusts her into the spotlight as one of the two leading players. Since it’s been so long, it might be time for a crash course on her exploits.

Brushing Up on Barriss Offee

Assuming viewers have already seen Episode II: Attack of the Clones, getting the basics on Barris Offee should only take a short while. While she only appears in a few episodes, her contribution to the Clone Wars and the development of Ahsoka Tano’s character shouldn’t be dismissed.

Barriss became disillusioned with the Jedi council and believed they had lost their way during the galactic conflict with the Separatists. As seen in the footage above, this was what made her so susceptible to the Dark Side. Still, every story has a beginning.

If you’re like this writer, it’s been a while since you’ve sat down to catch up on The Clone Wars series, but you don’t have to binge all 133 episodes just to enjoy a six-episode series. Star Wars fans of any level can catch up on Barriss’ story with only the episodes listed below.

“Weapons Factory” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Barriss Offee’s debut in the animated series featured her joining forces with Ahsoka as they acted as decoys while infiltrating a Separatist droid factory. Destroying the super tanks and an army of battle droids was one thing, but learning to work together was another.

This is the viewer’s introduction to Barriss and how her and Luminara’s traditional Jedi/Padawan relationship differs from Anakin’s and Ahsoka’s. Moreover, it greatly demonstrates the character’s gift for being Ahsoka’s foil, relying heavily on the established Jedi way while her counterpart relies on her master’s unorthodox way of thinking.

“Legacy of Terror” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Following the previous episode, “Legacy of Terror” takes the series from George Lucas sci-fi to H.R. Giger body horror as the Jedi must face undead Geonosians and a ghastly hive mind controlled by a giant alien queen and her mind worms. While Barriss plays more of a supporting role in this episode, the episode sets up the events for her next major appearance.

It’s not every day that Star Wars gets horror-movie-level scares, but this one might have had many younglings sleeping with the light on. If the undead geonosians weren’t unsettling enough, the brain-eating parasite in the next entry might be.

“Brain Invaders” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Along with being incredibly unsettling, “Brain Invaders” is the first taste of Barriss turning against the Jedi as she and a platoon of Clone Troopers are under the influence of the mind worm from Geonosis. While her actions were not her own, the episode was somewhat of a preview of things to come.

“Brain Invaders” not only showed how fiercely loyal Ahsoka Tano is but also how fierce of a fighter both she and Barriss are, especially when locked in close quarters. Despite their Padawan status, both can hold their own in a battle and facing off against an ally is often way harder than squaring up against a mortal enemy.

Offee’s Betrayal Arc (Season 5, Episodes 17-20)

After a bombing occurs at the Jedi Temple, Ahsoka discovers that a member of the order was involved in the devastation. After being accused, she soon finds herself on the run from Admiral Tarkin. The traitor is soon found out, and both Ahsoka’s and Barriss’s fates are forever changed.

Unfortunately, we can’t unpack these three episodes individually without going into significant spoiler territory, but the arc takes viewers on a spiral of suspense worthy of any Hitchcock marathon. While Barriss’s role ultimately separates her from the Jedi, it opens the door for a new chapter to unfold as she is seduced by the Dark Side before Tales of the Empire officially begins.

Barriss Offee’s story mirrors many complex and gripping characters in the fates of the Force. Similar to Count Dooku, she recognizes the flaws in the system but turns to the path of darkness to accomplish her goals. Sometimes, the galaxy isn’t as simple as Light Side versus Dark Side or Jedi versus Sith.

