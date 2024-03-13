U.S. Senate Votes to Ban Influencers From Disney Parks

If you’ve been on TikTok within the past two or so weeks, you’ll undoubtedly know that the House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would essentially get the platform banned. The bipartisan bill, dubbed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” would bar American citizens from accessing the app, causing a ripple throughout the realm of social media.

CNN News reports the following information regarding the ban.

“The bill would prohibit TikTok from US app stores unless the social media platform — used by roughly 170 million Americans — is spun off from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. It’s not yet clear what the future of the bill will be in the Senate. The House vote was 352 to 65, with 50 Democrats and 15 Republicans voting in opposition.”

At the time of writing, the bill is currently awaiting the Senate’s vote on whether or not it will become an active law. However, President Biden has reportedly said that he will indeed sign it into effect. That could be some seriously bad news for Disney influencers and other social media personalities out there.

How the TikTok Ban Affects the Disney Parks

It’s probably common knowledge that TikTok is far from just a platform for dance videos and memes but a tool that the entertainment, travel, shopping, and even cooking industries have benefited from. Several accounts are devoted to the tips, tricks, and secrets surrounding the Disney Parks, and even Disneyland and Walt Disney World have their own official TikTok page.

Of course, Disney and the other parties benefiting from TikTok’s use and users will lose a mass chunk of advertising and even revenue if the bill passes to the senate and onto the White House. That said, it might be a slow uphill battle before anything of that caliber occurs.

Per CNN,

"The Senate doesn't move quickly," wrote Paul Gallant, a policy analyst at the market research firm Cowen Inc., in a research note Wednesday afternoon. "The longer it takes, the more time for TikTok and its allies to win over senators." The report also states supporters of the bill fear that national security might be at stake given the Chinese-owned company, ByteDance, could be strong armed by the Chinese government.

The same report also states,

“Lawmakers supportive of the bill have argued TikTok poses a national security threat because the Chinese government could use its intelligence laws against ByteDance, forcing it to hand over the data of US app users.”

While this isn’t the first time TikTok has been brought to the chopping block , this is the first time it’s gone as far as it has. If it makes it to the President’s desk, as many suggest it will, it will likely mean the end of an era for the app.

What the Disney Parks Will Lose

If the ban passes, TikTok will cease to be accessible for thousands of users before inevitably going off the market. That means that Disney and other creators will take a huge cut to their social media presence. A corporation like the Walt Disney Company can eventually comp that loss, but it might be curtains for other influencers.

Recent reports have shown that other influencers have actually been a consistent problem at the Disney parks, and there has even been streaming and filming bans in some of the parks overseas. However, losing such a huge amount of essentially free advertising from zealous fans sharing encounters with characters and dances in front of the castle might not bode well with the higher ups.

Although the ban has yet to pass, it’s safe to assume that the aftermath will have an effect on users throughout the United States. With the 2024 election fastly approaching, this will definitely have consequences once November rolls around. Especially if President Biden carries through on his promise to sign.