TikTok Star Begs Disney To Be Cast in ‘Moana’ Before Social Media Ban

A major TikTok star is pleading with Disney to let her be a part of the upcoming live-action Moana remake, just as the United States House of Representatives is voting on whether or not to shut down the popular social media platform in America.

TikTok is one of the biggest social media services in the world, but its alleged connections to the Chinese Communist Party have made it a hot-button issue for politicians in America. The House of Representatives just passed a measure (by a 352-65 vote) to demand that the Chinese tech company ByteDance divest itself of TikTok or find the app removed from use in the U.S., which is fair to call a ban by any other words (per CNBC).

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew denied any connection to the Chinese Communist Party in Senate hearings, while numerous civil rights groups have spoken out against the potential First Amendment violations involved in the “ban.” Despite this and the logistical problems in the United States government demanding a foreign corporation sell off its assets because of unproven allegations, TikTok may very well find its days in America numbered.

It may be coincidental that TikTok influencer Drew Afualo is currently begging the Walt Disney Company to give her a part in Moana just as her main platform is in danger of being banned. Regardless, Afualo posted a video to TikTok, where she currently has 7.9 million followers, humorously petitioning Disney to cast her in any role in Moana, up to and including the title character’s father.

In the video, Drew Afualo opens by saying, “I want to talk to you all about something a little confusing, So, apparently, there were auditions, like an open casting call, for the live-action Moana.” She continues, noting a number of movies that feature Samoan actors, like Once Were Warriors (1994), Sione’s Wedding (2006), The Legend of Johny Lingo (2003), and Next Goal Wins (2023), and pointing out that said films feature the “five or six of the same Samoan people I have seen in many other movies because there’s not many of us so they have to go back to the well a bunch of times.”

Drew Afualo (who is of Samoan heritage) then mentioned her friendship with original Moana voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho (who will not be reprising the role in the live-action remake) and then got down to business. The TikTok influencer bluntly said, “Why the f*** has no one called me? Did my invitation get lost in the mail? Y’all got The Rock? Anyone else you can think of that might be Samoan and not a big bald man, necessarily. God, if there was only someone I could think of that has a platform that is so incredibly interested in being in the live-action version of my own f***ing people.”

The live-action Moana remake will see Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui, but the lead role has not yet been cast. The movie was originally intended to be released in the summer of 2025, but it is expected to be delayed by the upcoming release of Moana 2. Reportedly, the latter was originally going to premiere on Disney+ as an animated series but was overhauled and turned into a feature-length sequel.

Afualo concluded her video by mock-threatening Disney, saying, “Anyways, all that being said, I am very interested. Moana people, feel free to hit my line. I am super open to being a background f***ing person. I don’t give a sh**. I’ll play Moana’s dad if that’s what it takes. But please, for the love of God, put me in that movie. If you don’t, it’s gonna feel real targeted. So consider this a threat. I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”

As of press time, Disney has not confirmed that Drew Afualo has been cast in a role in Moana. TikTok has also not yet been banned in the United States, but the measure is going on to a vote in the Senate; if it passes there, it will go to President Biden to be signed into law or vetoed. Afualo might need a new job sooner rather than later.

