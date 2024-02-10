Disney Officially Replaces Actress as Moana (But Brings Back One Legend From the Animation)

Disney has officially found its live-action Moana — and repartnered with one of the big names that made the original film so iconic.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moana (2016) star Dwayne Johnson confirmed that the film’s upcoming live-action remake has cast a new actress to play Moana.

“One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been,” he said. “The global search to find our Moana — which — between you and I, we found her — not gonna tell you yet. [It’s] very exciting.”

While Moana was voiced by Auli’i Cravalho in the original animation, the actress confirmed in May 2023 that she won’t be reprising the role in live-action. “I believe it is absolutely vital that the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell,” she explained in a video shared on Instagram, “so as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength.”

Johnson, meanwhile, will reprise the role of Maui as well as serving as an executive producer alongside Cravalho. However, he’s not the only icon involved in the original coming back for round two. Johnson confirmed that Lin Manuel Miranda — the songwriter and composer best known for the creation of Hamilton, and responsible for Moana tracks such as “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” — will be back to guide the remake’s soundtrack.

“Lin Manuel Miranda’s coming back. We’re doing the music. Tommy Kail is our director, who directed Hamilton,” Johnson said. “You put everybody together and you want to put the best team together and then you really go for it.”

Johnson also revealed that the live-action film will start filming later this year. However, before that hits the screen, audiences will be treated to Moana 2 (2024) — the surprise sequel to the animation announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier this week — which fans were disappointed to learn would not involve Miranda.

Instead, the music for Moana 2 will be penned by the team behind the Grammy-winning Unofficial Bridgerton musical, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

“It’s very exciting. I can’t wait for fans to see the film, the technology, the effects, cutting edge,” Johnson told ET. “We all really went for it. We thought if we’re gonna make a sequel to something so beloved, let’s really go for it.”

While Miranda won’t be involved in Moana 2, the film will likely see the return of Cravalho as Moana, who is currently in talks to once again voice the chief-to-be of Motunui.

