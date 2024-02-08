Home » Movies & TV

Two Disney Legends Exit ‘Moana’ Sequel

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Moana holds an oar.

Credit: Disney

Fans are undoubtedly on pins and needles as Walt Disney Animation Studios recently dropped the teaser trailer for Moana 2 (2024). While it’s certainly something to be excited about, the new movie might not have the same amount of classic Disney magic as its Polynesian predecessor.

Shocked Character Moana on the front and Maui and Moana Image as a background
Credit: Inside the Magic

It’s certainly logical that Disney would want to revisit something they know is a win, but Moana’s success was due to an extensive collective of elements working in harmony to make it a memorable Disney feature. Not only was it brought to life through gorgeous animation by a team of talented animators, but its composition and direction were also led by some of the best in the business.

John Musker and Ron Clements are two of the finest animators on Disney’s payroll, and their contributions to Moana (2016) were everything that could be expected from the minds behind Aladdin (1992), Hercules (1997), and Treasure Planet (2002). However, can Moana 2 exist without them?

Does Moana 2 Already Miss the Boat?

Moana high-fiving the ocean on an island
Credit: Disney

A new adventure with Moana, Maui, and the people of Montunui is flooding theaters this November, but it might not be what some fans expect. Considering neither the original film’s directors nor the legendary Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to the upcoming sequel, the film sets out on some choppy waters before the voyage truly starts.

Musker and Clements talk Moana
Credit: Edited by Inside the Magic

Musker and Clements were undeniably instrumental in Moana’s success, and their absence from the sequel will be keenly felt by hardcore Disney fans, especially since Ron Clements retired in 2023.

Moana 2 features Dave Derrick Jr. in the director’s chair, replacing the iconic Disney duo. A report from People shares,

“The new movie will be helmed by Dave Derrick Jr., who has a long history with Disney, previously working as a storyboard artist for the live-action Lion King, Encanto, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Additionally, he was a story artist for the original Moana.” 

Although Derrick has cut his teeth on some memorable Disney films, his pedigree hardly stands up against the previously-mentioned pair. That said, many of the directors at Disney Animation also started out in similar positions, and this could be his time to shine.

Musker and Clements Movies
Credit: Disney (Edited by Inside the Magic)

Even so, Musker and Clements helped shape so many of Disney’s best moviesMoana included. Trying to pick up where they left off is a gargantuan task for anyone left to follow in their footsteps.

Not much is known about Moana 2 at this time, but its journey is already taking some interesting creative turns. It might be a return to form for Disney, but some essentials are definitely missing.

Do you think Moana 2 will sink or swim? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

Tagged:DisneyMoanaWalt Disney Animation

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

