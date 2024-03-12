“Vintage,” Disney World Revives Offering From 1980s!

In a world where smartphones snap selfies faster than you can say “cheese” and digital cameras reign supreme, stumbling upon a relic from the past, especially at Walt Disney World Resort, can feel like uncovering buried treasure.

That’s exactly what happened to Brayden, a user on X (formerly Twitter), during a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort. In a tweet that went viral, Brayden shared his amazement at finding none other than Kodak disposable cameras still up for grabs at a Disney World park.

“I was pleasantly surprised to find that Disney still stocks a limited number of disposable cameras and Kodak is still sending them in special packaging! These have a 2025 expiry, so they were made recently,” he shared.

Honestly, there’s something about the simplicity and charm of disposable cameras that just can’t be replicated in the digital age.

“While some are happy to have the age of disposables behind them, if you find yourself taking lots of iPhone photos, these are excellent,” Brayden also shared. “Film forces you to be intentional with each photo you compose, gets you away from screens, and captures memories in a unique way. Use flash!”

But what is it about disposable cameras that makes them so irresistible? Maybe it’s the thrill of not knowing how your photos will turn out until they’re developed. Or perhaps it’s the anticipation of holding those glossy prints in your hands, reliving the moments captured on film. And let’s not forget about the aesthetic appeal of film photography. The grainy texture, the rich colors—there’s something magical about the way disposable cameras capture the world around us. It’s like each photo tells its own story, a snapshot frozen in time.

Disney’s decision to keep Kodak disposable cameras on the shelves– at least in limited capacity– is more than just a blast from the past. In a world where everything moves at the speed of light, there’s something comforting about slowing down and savoring the moment, one click of the shutter at a time, especially in Disney World.

If you’ve visited Magic Kingdom (which, interestingly, dropped the “The” from its name), EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently, you know that there is an emphasis from many Disney park guests to rush from one attraction to another. Whether it be because of a Disney Dining Reservation or because they reserved another spot in Disney Genie+ or Lightning Lane, there are far too many people who are missing out on the “magic and wonder” of Disney World because they are trying not to miss anything.

Instead of taking time to slow down and enjoy their time, they are constantly rushing and as a result, we are seeing the worst guest behavior in the history of Disney World theme parks.

If we could offer any advice to you on what to do on your family vacation, it’d be this: Stop and get a Kodak camera. Take time to enjoy the small things. Rest when you need to rest. Enjoy what you enjoy most. Put the smartphone away as much as humanly possible and, instead, live in the moment. That’s how Disney World becomes “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Does the future of Disney World lie in the past? What do you think? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!