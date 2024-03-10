Disney World Guests Go Rogue, Put Others in Dangerous Situation

Guest behavior at Walt Disney World Resort is something that gets talked about quite a bit, and really, it’s becoming an even more significant problem.

In the realm of Disney, where magic and wonder are supposed to reign supreme, there’s a disheartening trend emerging on the bus transportation system: a lack of basic courtesy among Disney World guests. Reports have surfaced of passengers who prioritize their own comfort over the needs of others, leaving vulnerable groups like women with newborns and the elderly to fend for themselves, standing while others remain seated.

Once upon a time, the ethos of Walt Disney World Resort encompassed not just fantastical adventures but also acts of kindness and consideration toward fellow visitors. It was not uncommon for individuals to offer their seats to those who needed them more, whether due to age, physical limitations, or caring for young children. However, it seems that these acts of goodwill have become increasingly rare, replaced by a self-centered mindset that is only continuing to grow.

One disillusioned guest recently articulated what should be common sense: a set of guidelines for proper bus etiquette. Yet, as they lament, such decorum appears to be a relic of the past. Among the grievances cited are passengers’ failure to move to the back of the bus, reluctance to surrender seats to the elderly or parents with small children, and the chaotic scene that unfolds when it’s time to disembark.

The breakdown in bus etiquette not only reflects poorly on individual guests but also diminishes the overall experience for everyone. Disney World prides itself on creating a magical environment where dreams come true for guests of all ages. However, when basic courtesies are abandoned, the enchantment fades, replaced by a sense of frustration.

Consider the scenario of a weary grandmother, standing with her grandchild in her arms, while younger individuals remain comfortably seated nearby. Or imagine a parent struggling to balance a stroller and a tired toddler, unable to find a seat amidst a sea of indifferent faces. Moreover, the lack of order when exiting the bus only compounds the issue. Without a clear protocol in place, chaos ensues as passengers jostle to disembark, disregarding the basic principle of allowing those nearest the exit to depart first. The result? A bottleneck of bodies and frayed tempers, far removed from the harmony one expects within the confines of Disney’s realm.

While there are certainly still instances of guests showing kindness and looking after others before themselves, it does seem that these occurrences are much more rare than they use to be. This isn’t a Disney World problem; this is a guest problem in general.

Fostering a culture of kindness ultimately begins with individual guests. Each visitor has the power to contribute to a more positive experience for all by simply extending a hand—or a seat—to those in need. It’s a small gesture that can make a world of difference.

We understand that bus lines can be long, and days at the Disney parks– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom— can be tiring, but looking to not only your own needs, but the needs of others is one of the small things that can begin to restore the magic for everyone.