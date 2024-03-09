New Policy Bans Millions of Influencers From Disney Parks

A new governmental policy could make influencers illegal, including influencers at the Disney parks.

With the rise of social media has come the rise of influencers and content creators spreading across hundreds of areas of interest, including Disney. Inside the Magic has covered dozens of stories over the last few years featuring influencers who have been spotted inside the Disney parks.

From creators making TikToks in public walkways, to live streamers disrupting other guests on rides, to influencers partaking in dangerous and disrespectful trends, the parks are full of guests making content for social media. However, a new nationwide policy may change that forever if passed.

Earlier this week, the U.S. House introduced legislation that could shut down access to TikTok on devices across the United States if it doesn’t split ties with its parent company, ByteDance. According to AP News,

“On Thursday, a House panel unanimously approved a bipartisan bill that would require the Chinese firm to divest TikTok and other applications it owns within six months of the bill’s enactment in order to avoid a nation-wide ban. The legislation also creates a process that lets the executive branch prohibit access to other apps that pose a threat to national security.”

This isn’t the first time the popular social media app has been under scrutiny from the U.S. government, as an investigation into the app caught users’ attention last year. In addition, several bills have previously been introduced but stalled before being signed into law. However, President Joe Biden has spoken out on the most recent bill, stating that “if they pass it, I’ll sign it.”

This also comes as Florida state legislators attempt to pass a bill that would ban minors from being able to access social media, citing the addictive nature of various apps as harmful to users under the age of 16. The bill has been passed by the Florida House and now awaits a sign off from Governor Ron DeSantis.

The concern over TikTok stems from worry about ByteDance having access to and/or being forced to hand over data connected to the over 170 million American users of the platform. TikTok steadfastly denies any possibility that it would comply if asked or forced to provide this information and the U.S. government still has not been able to provide any evidence that TikTok has previously done so.

However, that hasn’t stopped legislators from worrying about the implications and attempting to ban the social media platform. Unfortunately, this could mean that TikTok stars and influencers could be banned from the app forever, including those who have found their niche among Disney fans.

While this wouldn’t stop all forms of social media content creation, as creators would still be able to use Instagram and other apps, it does mean that the days of viral TikTok trends and annoying live streamers could be coming to an end. However, it could also mean an end to the livlihood of thousands who have been able to partner and work with the Disney parks and Disney-adjacent companies to promote projects, events, and merchandise.

Though the nationwide ban has not yet been moved upwards, it will be brought forward for a House vote next week which will indicate whether or not it will be one step closer to being signed into law.

What do you think about this potential new law? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!