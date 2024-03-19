Jonathan Majors Facing New Lawsuit From Ex-Girlfriend

Less than a month before he faces sentencing for misdemeanor assault and harassment, former Marvel star Jonathan Majors is faced with another lawsuit.

Actor Jonathan Majors was once one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. Not only did he earn a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his performance in Lovecraft Country, but he also gave critically acclaimed performances in Devotion (2022) and Creed III (2023) alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Soon, Majors was cast as Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and played variants of the character in both seasons of Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

All of this came to a halt when the Magazine Dreams (2023) star was arrested for assaulting his ex-partner Grace Jabbari. Soon, the Marvel actor was dropped by his management and PR firms, lost several roles, lost an ad campaign with the US Army, and was dropped by Marvel Studios.

Jabbari soon took Majors to court, where he was eventually found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 8 in New York City, where he faces a maximum of one year in prison. Now, less than a month before his sentencing, the Da 5 Bloods (2020) actor is faced with yet another lawsuit from his ex-partner.

Former Marvel Villain Jonathan Majors Faces Yet Another Lawsuit

According to a report from Deadline, Jonathan Majors is once again being sued by his ex-partner Grace Jabbari. This time, the dancer is suing him for defamation, malicious prosecution, and more. The filing claims that Majors had “called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he has never put his hands on a woman, with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such.”

While Majors claimed in a January interview that his hands “had never struck a woman,” texts, recordings, and allegations from other women allege otherwise.

Brittany Henderson, Jabari’s lawyer, released a statement today:

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable. Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”

Majors’ Lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, responded to the allegations, saying, “This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.” However, things don’t look good for the once-promising actor.

