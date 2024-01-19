Potential Sequel? Michael B. Jordan and ‘Black Panther’ Director Start on New Secret Film

Michael B. Jordan and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler are teaming up once again, exciting fans of their critically acclaimed and hugely popular work together.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Michael B. Jordan will star in Ryan Coogler’s next film, which he will both write and direct. It will also be produced under the aegis of Coogler’s own Proximity Media and is reportedly a self-contained original idea. This makes the possibility of Jordan starring in another Black Panther sequel extremely unlikely, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can still dream.

Even if the duo is not reunited for another adventure in Wakanda, there is much to be excited about. The new Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler project is being kept under tight wraps, but it is being described as a “genre” feature. However, that doesn’t clear things up all that much, as “genre” tends to be a catch-all term for anything from action to horror to science fiction; it basically means anything other than Oscar-level drama. Reportedly, the movie also has some element of period storytelling, likely meaning it takes place at least partly in some other historical era.

This new project will be Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s fifth feature film together. Both men had a critical breakthrough with the drama Fruitvale Station (2013), followed by a huge blockbuster revival of the Rocky franchise with Creed (2015). Jordan would later make his directorial debut in the franchise with Creed III (2023), also starring now-former MCU star Jonathan Majors.

The Jordan-Coogler partnership sailed to unprecedented heights when the actor starred in Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018), which became one of the MCU’s highest-grossing and most beloved films. Jordan would also return for a pivotal cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), but this untitled new film will be their return to a full-fledged partnership.

Michael B. Jordan also reprised the role of Killmonger in two episodes of the first season of the Marvel series What If…?; the character also reappeared without dialogue in an episode of the recent second season.

While we might not know what the new project that Jordan and Coogler are currently working on, it’s safe to assume that it has the potential to be one of the biggest projects upcoming in Hollywood. We’ll update with more details as they become available!

