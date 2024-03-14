Wonder Woman Officially Out of DC Universe

Despite no official word from James Gunn and DC Studios, it seems that the Wonder Woman we know and love will not be returning to the DC Universe any time soon.

One of the most iconic superheroes of all time, Wonder Woman, AKA Diana Prince, first debuted in DC Comics in 1941. Since then, she has appeared in multiple animated and live-action projects, including a television series starring Lynda Carter.

The most recognized portrayal of Princess Diana of Themysceria today came in Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe when Gal Gadot debuted as the hero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). She continued to play the character in Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Despite how popular she was in the role, Gal Gadot’s future in the DC Universe came into question after James Gunn became the Co-CEO of DC Studios and started a new DCU, replacing the iconic Henry Cavill as Superman with David Corenswet.

Fans have since been wondering if Gadot would meet the same fate since Gunn kept some people from the DCEU, and there were reports of him wanting to create a series based on the Amazonians. Unfortunately, it was recently revealed in an interview that we’ll more than likely never see this version of Wonder Woman again.

James Gunn and DC Studios “Not Interested” in Wonder Woman (For the Time Being)

In an appearance on the Talking Pictures podcast, director Patty Jenkins opened up about her time working on both Wonder Woman films and the new project she was working on: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (TBA). The Star Wars spinoff was delayed because of her work on Wonder Woman 3.

Unfortunately, DC Studios passed on the treatment in 2022, and the Monster (2003) director exited the project publicly. While she was sad to go, Gunn still supported her, saying, “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

Now, Jenkins has opened up about what was said about one of DC Comics’ most popular heroes, noting that they’re not interested in the character right now with all the changes happening.

“They aren’t interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being. It’s not an easy task, with what’s going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don’t know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart and do what they’ve got planned.”

While it’s exciting to see what happens with the New DCU and Rogue Squadron, this, unfortunately, means the end of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Fortunately, it looks like we’ll see her again soon as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White (2025).

Do you think Gal Gadot should still be in the DCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!