Government To Take over Disney Park Construction This Week

On Monday, Anaheim’s Planning Commission will finally review and vote on the proposed DisneylandForward expansion project. If approved, Walt Disney Imagineering plans to invest $2.5 billion into new attractions, Disney Resort hotels, and even a third Disney park in Southern California.

The vote comes after multiple public workshops about DisneylandForward. The Walt Disney Company laid out plans to construct new attractions on existing parking areas and build a multi-level parking structure on the Pumbaa Lot. Imagineers also request permission to increase the height limit on buildings throughout Disneyland Resort, vowing to keep taller structures away from residential areas.

Disneyland Resort’s primary roadway, Magic Way, would become inaccessible to guests. After consulting locals, Imagineers promised that Disneyland Drive would remain open to the public. They also plan to construct multiple pedestrian bridges on busy Harbor Boulevard to provide safer access to local hotels and parking areas amid an expected traffic increase.

The Walt Disney Company vowed to spend $1.9 billion in the next decade on new theme park and lodging experiences. They also budgeted $30 million for affordable housing in Anaheim, $85 million for transportation improvement, and $8 million for public parks. DisneylandForward would create at least 4,500 jobs starting at $19.50 per hour, the minimum wage agreed upon by Disney cast member unions.

If approved, DisneylandForward construction will take place over the next decade. Most Anaheim residents approve of the plan, citing environmental benefits like eco-friendly construction (ex., solar panels) and the money Disney vowed to invest in the city’s beautification. Increased tourism also benefits locals as tax revenue stays in Anaheim.

Though many fans believe that Disneyland Resort is “land-locked,” Disney CEO Bob Iger recently shut down that rumor. During a conference call last week, the executive said they have room to expand the Southern California Disney parks by 50%.

Disneyland Resort hasn’t shared much about planned attractions or franchise-themed lands. Currently known projects like the Avatar (2009) experience are not part of DisneylandForward. Intellectual properties (IP) rumored to be on the planning table include Tron (1982), Tangled (2010), Peter Pan (1953), and Zootopia (2016).

If the Anaheim Planning Commission approves DisneylandForward, the Anaheim City Council could consider the project as soon as April 16. The City Council could also hear an appeal if the Anaheim Planning Commission votes to deny DisneylandForward.

“Anaheim is open to evaluating DisneylandForward because of what visitors mean to our city. Visitors account for more than half the revenue we use to serve our residents with police, fire, libraries, community services and to pay down city debt,” city officials said in a statement to FOX11. “We do so with input and interest for nearby neighborhoods and businesses to ensure whatever changes we might see would be good for our community.”

The Anaheim Planning Commission’s public meeting will take place on Monday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m. PST at Anaheim City Hall. It will be live-streamed on the city’s website and official YouTube channel.

