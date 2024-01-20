Disneyland Places New Restrictions on Park Entry for All Hotel Guests

Today marks the end of an amazing benefit for guests staying at the Disneyland Resort.

Starting January 20, 2024, Disneyland will be scaling back its Early Entry perk for guests staying at any of the three hotel locations on the property. Previously, guests could enjoy early entry every day of the week, but now, Disneyland is only allowing guests to use its Early Entry service at one of the two theme parks at any given time.

The Disneyland Resort is comprised of two magical theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as Downtown Disney, a massive destination dedicated to all things shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests used to be able to enter both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park early at their own pace but will now have to plan accordingly, thanks to these new changes. Below is a reminder from Disneyland about the new changes to Early Entry:

Beginning Jan. 20, 2024, the Early Entry benefit will be updated to allow guests staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels to take advantage of 30-minute early entry into a designated theme park for every day of their hotel stay. Each day, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will be open early. Please check the theme park calendar for the schedule. The Early Entry benefit allows guests to enjoy select attractions, dining, and shopping locations. Valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same date is also required for guests ages 3+. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed.

Early Entry was a crucial benefit for guests staying at and visiting the Disneyland Resort, allowing them to make the most of their day at the parks. Due to how crowded places like the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts are, Early Entry allows guests to ride more rides experience more attractions, and spend a little less time waiting in line.

The Disneyland Resort, also known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” is home to three incredible hotels for guests to stay at, including Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and the classic and iconic Disneyland Hotel. The new Early Entry schedule is listed below. Guests will now notice that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are set on different rotations:

Disneyland Park: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday Disney California Adventure Park: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

For more information regarding Disneyland Early Entry, visit the official website.

