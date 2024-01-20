Popular Restaurant Chain Leaving Disney World, Closing Permanently

A staple of the Walt Disney World Resort is closing very soon.

As part of continued renovations at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, Big River Grille will be closing permanently this month. The company revealed that its Walt Disney World location will be shutting down for good on January 21, 2024, marking the end of an era for the restaurant chain. This restaurant was not owned or operated by Disney itself, with the location offering a third-party indoor and outdoor dining experience for guests. Big River Grille served up a selection of classic American dishes as well as lagers brewed on-location.

The restaurant closed during the pandemic but has been reopened since February 2021. There has not been any information given as to what will replace this location, but according to Disney, food trucks will be available for additional lunch options starting on January 22, the day after Big River Grille closes. Disney’s BoardWalk Resort has undergone significant changes in the last few years, with multiple locations closing. Other locations have been demolished as part of the renovations, like the 28-year-old ESPN Club.

From budget-conscious accommodations such as Disney’s All-Star Resorts and Disney’s Pop Century Resort to luxurious experiences at Disney’s Polynesian Resort or Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, there are plenty of options to choose from, and Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is one of the most popular destinations for guests to stay at during their Walt Disney World vacation. While Big River Grille is set to close, there’s still an incredible array of dining options for guests to discover here, like Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno. Guests can also get a sweet treat at BoardWalk Ice Cream or sit back and relax at Belle Vue Lounge. Disney’s BoardWalk is extremely close to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, meaning Guests can easily navigate to both Parks from their hotel rooms. Guests will still need to take a bus to Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, but Disney’s BoardWalk is one of the best hotels to stay at in terms of location.

Other great hotels at Walt Disney World include Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Old Key West, and Disney’s Art of Animation.

Do you enjoy staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort? What’s your favorite Disney hotel?