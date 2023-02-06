Destruction of Nearly 30-Year-Old Location Continues at Disney World

Is it too late to say goodbye?

It was revealed last year that the EPSN Club at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort would be permanently closing to make way for a new and exciting destination. This facility has been a part of the Walt Disney World Resort since 1996, making this closure historic even if the ESPN Club wasn’t the most exciting destination at the Orlando Disney property.

Over the last few years, Disney World fans and Guests alike have seen the closure and removal of several iconic features, most notably the now-defunct Tower of Terror sign. The sign had advertised the frightening ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios since the ’90s.

Since the closure last year, Disney has been hard at work on dismantling and demolishing what remained of the ESPN Club. The building itself is staying, but most everything else needs to go.

Some new photos, shared by RetroWDW contributor and Handwich Expert Brian Miles, shed some more light on the current state of the building:

ESPN Club RIP

ESPN Club RIP pic.twitter.com/pxvFQaEGSp — Brian Miles (@BrianPMiles) February 5, 2023

As you can see, the building has basically been gutted over the last few months. The new location taking over this venue is The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, which is set to become the Resort’s premier bakery hotspot. All of this comes as part of a massive, multi-year project at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort.

“Waterside strolls will be extra special with storybook sweet treats and dreamy desserts at The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery that’s sure to delight,” stated Disney upon revealing the new shop.

As we said, this is just the latest development at the ever-changing and improving Walt Disney World Resort, with plenty more on the way, like Magic Kingdom’s upcoming TRON roller coaster, which is set to open in April.

Where’s your favorite spot to stay at the Walt Disney World Resort?