“Disney Adult” Accused of Inappropriately Touching Minor at Park

A teenage Disneyland Resort guest recently reported that an adult woman assaulted her over a parade viewing spot. The incident took place just days after a woman holding a toddler shoved two adult Disney Park guests out of the way to watch the Main Street Marching Band.

Disneyland Park presents the Magic Happens Parade once or twice daily down Main Street, U.S.A. It combines new Disney and Pixar properties like Moana (2016) with the magic of previous Disneyland parades, from the Main Street Electrical Parade and Paint the Night to holiday processions like the Frightfully Fun Parade and A Christmas Fantasy Parade.

Related: Another Day of Disruption Hits Disneyland Paris Parade, Issues Continue

The young Disneyland Park guest sat on the ground to watch the Magic Happens Parade when a “Disney Adult” assaulted her. It made her feel like “a lot of the people at Disney are creepy and rude.”

“This probably 50-year-old woman behind me was being [so] creepy,” she began. “This [woman] fully knowing I am a minor stuck her foot under my bum and [wiggled] her toes. This felt sexual. She was trying to get me to move by sexually touching me. So I moved forward a bit. She did this again. And again. And again. I feel so dirty.”

The woman allegedly dropped a handbag on the minor during the Disneyland parade.

“This really made me feel horrible,” she continued. “Later she had some kind of purse and totally dropped it on me (on purpose) and didn’t apologize. She was so rude and basically sexually assaulted me at Disney land. I’m so upset this ruined my whole Disney experience. Not to mention her also stepping on my hands.”

The guest wanted to speak up but felt frozen and scared: “You can’t move or think.”

Related: Beloved Walt Disney World Offering Changing Next Month

“I feel gross and dirty,” the Disneyland Resort guest concluded. “I hate myself so much for not shoving her foot away and telling her off…All these rude Disney Adults.”

The guest claimed to have photographic proof of the interaction but didn’t share it online. Once she reported it to her parents, the woman was already gone.

Guests should feel safe at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, Disney California Adventure Park, and Disney Resort hotels. Report any inappropriate behavior to the nearest Disney cast member. They can dispatch Disneyland Resort security or contact authorities if necessary.

Have you ever experienced conflict over a viewing spot at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.