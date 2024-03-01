Disney+ Revives Beloved Remake Amid ‘Snow White’s’ Scandal

It’s no secret that Disney’s live-action remakes have always had a bit of a stigma around them, as would anything that tried to reattempt something that was practically perfect the first go around. But as Rachel Zegler’s Snow White adaptation continues to be plagued by bad publicity, Cinderella was just called in to pick up the slack.

As the studio struggles at the box office, Disney’s magical streaming service remains the best place to experience the best the brand has to offer, even if some of its more recent features have audiences divided. That said, a recent announcement from Disney+ comes at a very convenient time. As backlash from Snow White (2025) threatens to kill the entirety of Disney’s live-action adaptations, the announcement of Cinderella (2015) returning to Disney+ serves as a reminder of how successful these adaptations can be.

March is shaping up to be a big month for Disney+ subscribers, and several new releases are coming to the platform, including the much-anticipated X-Men ’97. However, one title in particular stands out, as it was one of Disney’s most successful features that was suddenly pulled off the streaming service.

Cinderella Waltzes Back to Disney+

Disney+ shared in its official Instagram post that of the six different movies and specials making it onto the platform this month, one was 2015’s Cinderella, starring Lily James and Cate Blanchett and directed by Kenneth Branagh. While the film was released by the studio and inspired by Disney’s 1950 classic, it was removed from Disney+ in April of 2022, but why?

Per Sportskeeda, a contract dispute in place before the creation of Disney’s streaming service was launched kept access to the film limited, as Disney chose not to buy back Cinderella’s contract.

The report states,

“Due to existing contracts with other streaming services, this movie is not yet available for streaming on the platform. Until 2019, Disney did not possess a streaming home for their movies. This resulted in the company handing over streaming rights to other platforms.”

Disney’s remake of their classic animated fairytale was a commercial success, earning $542,351,353 at the worldwide box office and easily making more than its $90 million budget back. While the formula was undoubtedly familiar, this new take on the original story had a “refreshingly traditional” reception, according to its reviews. So, it makes perfect sense that Disney would want to bring it back for fans to stream.

But Why Now?

It’s no secret that the Snow White remake has been under heavy fire since it was initially announced. Consequently, it’s potentially killing support for Disney’s other live-action projects. It’s logical to assume that the studio would promote a successful venture into the medium to remind viewers that they are still capable of producing good content, even if certain parties involved are making that hard to believe.

Disney’s retelling of Cinderella achieved that rare and elusive balance between the traditional and modern. Although it followed the story beats made famous by the original 1950 animated adaptation, it also incorporated more modern themes and motifs to keep it from being a shot-for-shot remake of a pre-existing feature (we’re looking at you, Lion King (2019)).

Cinderella’s overdue addition to the Disney+ library Will hardly undo the controversy surrounding other live-action adaptations, but it does prove that not all of them live up to the lackluster stereotype. What is the design, likable characters, and incredible performances from the film’s highly decorated cast, this is undoubtedly one fairytale worthy of retelling.

Have you seen Disney’s lost Cinderella? Tell Inside the Magic what you thought in the comments down below!