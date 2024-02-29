Rachel Zegler’s Fate in ‘Snow White’ Confirmed by New Leak

A new photo seemingly confirms a crucial part of Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White (2025).

A photo is making the rounds online, going viral through various social media outlets like X (Twitter) and TikTok, showing what appears to be a brand-new look at Disney’s upcoming Snow White film, set to be released in 2025. The film stars Rachel Zegler, who cut her teeth in various blockbusters over the last several years, like West Side Story (2021) Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), with the actress set to take on one of the world’s most recognizable roles.

Zegler has become quite a controversial figure due to her comments regarding the original 1937 version of Snow White, making harsh statements about the film as well as Disney’s upcoming live-action version.

Over the last several months, Zegler has made it clear that she thinks the original character of Snow White was nothing more than a helpless damsel in distress who was only able to be rescued by a prince. Zegler has continually poked fun at the character of Snow White and the film itself, going as far as to joke about removing the Prince character from the new film, taking issue with the need for a Prince in the first place. Zegler also stated that Snow White does not need to fall in love and can instead be powerful on her own, a respectable mission but one that seems to forget what the original Snow White film was all about.

These comments caused a fierce firestorm of backlash among the Disney community, with many going as far as to boycott the new film personally. Regardless of how fans feel, the film is steadily approaching its eventual release date, with a new allegedly leaked image confirming one pivotal scene will remain in the film.

A photo shared by Cosmic Media (@CosmicMMedia) on X shows Snow White’s hand grasping at an apple after seemingly succumbing to its poison. The Evil Queen appears to be standing in center frame, watching Snow White take a bite of the apple before falling. This image was allegedly leaked and was shown to guests during Disney’s D23 event.

Up until this point, plot details regarding the film have been scarce. With this allegedly-real image, fans can assume that Disney’s live-action Snow White will at the very least feature the iconic poison apple that sees Snow White fall under a spell.

Snow White was originally supposed to be released in 2024 but eventually got pushed back a whole year, now releasing on March 21, 2025. It will undoubtedly be a success for The Walt Disney Company, with previous live-action remakes like 2023’s The Little Mermaid bringing in millions for the company regardless of Rachel Zegler’s controversial nature.

Rachel Zegler is a massive star in Hollywood and has a lot of pull, and considering that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the original Disney animated film, 2025’s Snow White will be a big motion picture event, regardless of backlash.

Are you excited about this movie? What’s your favorite classic Disney film?