‘Bluey’ Officially Posts First Look at Grand Finale

It’s barely over a week since the last three teasers were dropped on social media, and the Bluey team has already released a first look at the upcoming season finale. While it was long predicted that the episode would focus on the wedding, Ludo Studios shared this week that love is indeed in the air.

Concluding the “All Signs” series of teasers on TikTok, the Heeler family can be see jamming out to a rock version of Pachelbel’s Canon in D (commonly heard at weddings), essentially affirming the fanbase’s suspicions since the finale was originally announced. Of course, that’s not the only surprise in store for fans next month.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Leak Confirms Pregnancy Plot

It’s been painfully obvious since the first teaser leaked that a wedding was going to happen, and even Bluey creator Joe Brumm shared his interest in developing a wedding episode early on in previous seasons. As Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their friends and family get ready for the “biggest ever” episode, Ludo Studios shared the following video.

Bluey Shares Update on The Sign

Seeing the pups all gussied up for the wedding in their floral gear is absolutely adorable, but the footage also gives fans more ground to plant their theories. It might not be a long trailer, but there is still so much for fans to unpack and pull apart as it hypes fans up for the big day.

Related: Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

Along with the aforementioned wedding, “The Sign” will also deal with the theme of change for Bluey and all her cartoon dog companions. As much as Ludo has hinted at some massive alterations coming to the show, especially surrounding the supporting cast. However, as Calypso says in the opening segment, “everything will work out the way it’s supposed to.”

What’s Going On

“The Sign” isn’t just the season finale, but also the last bit of Bluey fans will see before the show takes its hiatus announced in 2023. After over 150 episodes, the creators have done more than enough to earn a little rest. However, Bluey is far from finished.

In fact, Bluey’s creators shared on the show’s official Twitter page,

We absolutely love the show and there are no plans to end it. The community of fans around the world continue to blow us away and if we ever had an update on Bluey’s future you’d hear it from us first.

Pair that with the knowledge that the show has shattered the Nielsen charts and that Bluey is one of the most watched programs currently streaming, and it’s safe to say that we will indeed be seeing all our favorite furry friends again.

Related: The Show Saving Disney+ Right Now Isn’t Even Theirs

Until then, viewers still have until April 14, 2024 to plot and speculate where the show will go. Will Bluey step aside to give her other family members more spotlight, will we see the arrival of new and permanent cast members, or something else entirely? Only the creators know for sure.

Are you excited for “The Sign?” Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!