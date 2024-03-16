‘Bluey’ Hotel Opening Soon, Bookings Available For Animation Mega-Fans

Strap in, Bluey fans — you’re about to have the best vacation of your life.

Alton Towers revealed earlier this week that Bluey hotel rooms will soon open at its onsite CBeebies Land Hotel. The rooms will be themed like Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom, complete with colorful decor, bunk beds, and – of course – artwork straight from the show.

Natasha Spence, Head of Attractions Live Events at BBC Studios – which airs Bluey on CBeebies in the UK – said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Bluey and Bingo to CBeebies Land … The Bluey-themed hotel rooms are incredibly exciting too and we’re sure they will be a very popular addition to what is already a fantastic selection of themed hotel rooms at CBeebies Land Hotel.”

The Australian animation has had a huge popularity boost over the past year. Focused on the adventures of a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey — and her friends and family — the TV show has been praised for covering complex, mature themes in a way that’s enjoyable for both young and old viewers.

Now an international hit, Bluey’s first ever hotel rooms will debut at the Staffordshire theme park resort on May 25, 2024. Prices start at £77 ($98) per person per night and each room can sleep up to five guests (two adults and three children).

The UK park previously announced that Bluey and her sister Bingo will be available for guests to meet on March 23, a week after it opens from its annual winter closure.

That makes it the first theme park to integrate Bluey. However, it certainly won’t be the last. Plenty of fans believe Disney should introduce Bluey into its resorts as the studio currently owns the show’s international distribution rights. For now, these are the only rights Disney has to the Bluey IP – but considering the numbers the show currently pulls in on Disney+, we’d never say never to this dog popping up at Disney World one day.

