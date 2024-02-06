Report: R-Rated ‘Venom’ Film in the Works

According to recent rumors, Sony Pictures is working on an R-rated film based on the Spider-Man anti-hero Venom.

While many say Batman has the best rogues gallery, Spider-Man also has an impressive stable of villains, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dock Ock (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

One of the Web-Crawler’s most beloved villains, and a hero in their own right, is Venom, AKA Eddie Brock. Looking like a sinister, bulky, black-and-white version of Spider-Man, the symbiote became a fan-favorite character in the late 80s/early 90s. After the success of the live-action Venom movies starring Tom Hardy, his popularity surged again. And it looks like Sony Pictures wants to move on that.

Venom Heading in an Animated, R-Rated Direction

Venom 3 (2024) is already on its way to a fall release. However, that doesn’t mean Sony is done with the symbiote. According to well-known leaker CanWeGetSomeToast, Sony Pictures is already working on a separate Venom project vastly different from the Tom Hardy trilogy.

First, the film will be animated, putting it more in line with the Spider-Verse films than the other Sony Spider-Man projects. Second, it will be rated R. This opens up a ton of possibilities to truly explore the brutality that’s associated with the character.

Other than that, no further details were shared about the film. But giving Eddie Brock the Miles Morales treatment would be a lot of fun, especially considering how artists could play with the suit animation. If this became another Phil Lord and Christopher Miller project, you know it will turn out incredible.

Audiences have proven time and again that they want more Venom. Not only were his films successful, but his appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) on the PlayStation 5 was equally well-received. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this movie soon.

