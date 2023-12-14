Possible ‘Spider-Verse’ Project Leaked Amid Massive Studio Hack

Fans may be getting not just one, but two Spider-Verse projects in the next few years, at least according to a major leak earlier this week.

Insomniac Games was the victim of a ransomware attack earlier this week, which was confirmed by Sony, and included an attack on employee personal information as well as potential future games. The hackers are currently holding images from the upcoming Wolverine video game hostage for a measly $2 million, giving Insomniac either seven days to pay up while simultaneously auctioning off various data.

Among the anticipated Wolverine game, it’s also been revealed that the video game studio was working on Spider-Man 3 as a follow-up to their successful Spider-Man 2 that released back in October and quickly became one of the best- and fastest-selling PlayStation video games. However, it was also revealed that Insomniac looks to have a Spider-Verse game in the works. According to online speculation, it’s possible that the Spider-Verse game could also be an online multiplayer, which would make a ton of sense given their source material.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was first released in 2018 by Sony Animation and quickly became one of the most popular iterations of the web-slinger, with Miles Morales skyrocketing in popularity. The film not only broke records that year but also revolutionized the animation industry, which had started to become repetitive with its look-alike characters. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released earlier this year as a highly successful sequel to the first film. Also breaking records, it strengthened whispers that Sony could be on the come up in animation while Disney and Pixar floundered.

The third and final installment in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently looking at least at a 2025 release date, as creator Chris Miller has recently confirmed the film is “in production.” With such a successful Spider-Man franchise, it makes a lot of sense that Insomniac would want to cash in on its popularity with a related video game, especially considering its other two Spider-Man games are already incredibly successful.

Spider-Man 2 featured both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters, making it one of the first games where gamers could play as either character. Although Insomniac is yet comment or confirm that they have a Spider-Verse game in the works, it’s certainly an exciting possibility for fans of the Sony Animated Spider-Man character(s).

