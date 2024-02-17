Universal Theme Park Reveals Bold Move To Boost the Company

There is no stopping Universal as the company has revealed a bold move to boost the entertainment giant and expand even more.

Universal Parks are going full steam ahead in expanding all over the world. With SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opening at Universal Studios Hollywood, Epic Universe inching closer to its highly-anticipated opening at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, a possible theme park and resort experience in the United Kingdom, and two brand-new theme parks currently under development in America — Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, and Universal Horror Unleashed at AREA15 in Las Vegas — it seems that Universal Destinations & Experiences is leaving the competition in the dust.

However, expansion and diversification plans are not only aimed at new theme parks, as a recent report revealed that Universal is ready to make a bold move at one of its existing theme parks.

Universal Studios Japan revealed in a press release this month that the company plans to invest comprehensively in its workforce — which has grown by 2,000 employees since last year. A report from Japan Today states that Universal is recruiting staff for over 20 work categories throughout the park, including rides and attractions, restaurants, shops, security, entertainment, and technology.

One of Universal Studios Japan’s goals with this move is to create a more diverse workforce, including senior and foreign workers in particular, to solve labor shortages and expand the age range of theme park visitors. The plan will also provide skill-based training, promote a fun and easy-to-work environment, and enhance the park’s employee benefits, including wage increases and Employee’s Health and Pension Insurance alternatives.

As Universal Studios Japan gears up for the long-awaited opening of an all-new Donkey Kong-inspired area at the park’s SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the theme park expects to double the number of senior team members — between the ages of 60 and 70 — to 800 by 2025, compared to its current 400 out of 10,000 theme park employees.

The Japanese Universal Resort is packed with fun for all ages, with an innovative area inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, jaw-dropping seasonal events and temporary attractions, its own version of Halloween Horror Nights, and more!

Should more theme parks open opportunities for senior and foreign workers? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!