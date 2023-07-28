Universal Gets Started on Holiday Decorations (In July)

One Universal Park is already getting into the Christmas spirit – despite the fact that it’s only July.

The holidays are a big time for theme parks. For the last few months of the year, the likes of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, as well as other big theme parks across the globe immerse Guests in the festivities – whether that’s through special treats, merchandise, decorations, or special events.

Unlike Disney – which boasts Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and, as of 2023, Jollywood Nights – Universal typically doesn’t offer a ticketed holiday celebration. Once Halloween Horror Nights are complete, Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, and other Universal Parks transition into the holiday spirit with shows such as The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

Universal Studios Japan is no exception. From November to January, the Park is home to festive decor around SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In the past, it’s also hosted Universal Party – The Showtime & Taste of Christmas, Hello Kitty’s Christmas Happiness with Happiness Brass Band, Minion Happy Christmas Greeting, and Universal Wonderland Christmas Dance A Long.

Its pride and joy, however, is its Christmas tree. On multiple occasions – including in 2022 – Universal Studios Japan has broken the Guinness World Record for the most lights on an artificial Christmas tree. The tree is a sight to behold at any time of day but comes to life at nighttime when it plays a key part in the Spectacle of Lights.

Unsurprisingly, a feat this impressive takes some work. That’s why we were unsurprised to hear that Universal Studios Japan has already started construction on its Christmas tree for 2023 – a solid four months early.

Universal update account USJ1 shared pictures from the Park showing the base of the tree. They also noted that construction has started nearly a month earlier than in 2022, when it began on August 18.

While there’s no word on a start date for this year’s festive celebrations at Universal Studios Japan just yet, last year’s started on November 19, 2022, and ran until January 9, 2023. Guests can first enjoy Halloween Horror Nights – which runs at the Resort from September 8 through November 5, 2023, and will welcome haunted houses such as Chucky’s Carnival of Chaos, Street Zombies Horror UP!, and Universal Monsters: Legend of Fear Horror UP! – as well as a daytime, non-ticketed, family-friendly Halloween celebration that includes Minion Monsters Greeting, Pokémon Jumpin’ Halloween Party, and My Melody & Kuromi’s Happy Halloween Greeting.

What’s your favorite thing about Universal over the holidays? Let us know in the comments!