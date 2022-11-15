Walt DisneyWorld Resort is expecting a large turnout for their Holiday season celebration.

Walt Disney World has four different theme parks that Guests need to have reservations to ensure they have a spot. Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT all have different attractions for all ages to enjoy!

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort this Holiday season, you should know that Disney is warning Guests about limiting the amount of reservation availability for the holiday season.

To enter a theme park, you will need a park reservation and valid admission for that Park—for each day you’d like to visit. With the Holiday season fastly approaching Disney is informing Guests to get a look at what reservations they have available.

Disney added that, due to the limited availability of Park Reservations, it is recommended that you make your theme park reservations immediately after purchasing your admission. At this time, a Park Reservation is not required to visit a water park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change.

The magic is ready and waiting for you at Walt Disney World Resort! There are a few important things you need to know before you visit: Make a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system. To enter a theme park, all Guests ages 3 and older must have a park reservation in addition to valid admission for the same park on the same date (limit one park per day). At this time a Park Reservation is not required to visit a water park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change.

Before you purchase your Disney World ticket, be sure to view theme park reservation availability online.Please note that park reservations are limited in number and subject to availability. Availability can change until the park reservation is finalized.

Explore a variety of ticket options. Once you purchase your tickets, then you can make your park reservations.If you have a room-only reservation at a Disney Resort or other select hotel, please call the Disney Reservation Center or call your travel professional to upgrade to a vacation package with tickets—and then make your theme park reservations.Room-and-ticket packages may also be available. View current special offers.

Have you made your reservations for one of the Disney Parks yet?