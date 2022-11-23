Are you heading to Universal Orlando Resort during the holidays? If so you had the chance to enjoy Universal’s holiday specials, but not anymore.

The holiday specials are Universal’s Holiday Tour, The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast, Macy’s Day Parade, and many more.

Universal Orlando is known for having two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Island of Adventure. Universal’s Islands of Adventure has a Christmas celebration at Hogsmeade in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and of course, who can forget about Grinchmas in Seuss Landing? In Universal Studios Florida, you can enjoy walking through the Holiday Tribute Store and looking for fan-favorite icon, Earl the Squirrel.

However, Guests who were hoping to enjoy breakfast with the mean, green, smelly fella are sadly out of luck now.

The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast is now sold out for the remainder of Universal’s Holiday season. The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast began November 12 and runs through January 1, 2023, with three times available 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The breakfast at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous is located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and includes one digital photo taken with the Grinch.

Guests who booked The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast went on Universal’s website under Christmas and Holidays. Prices started at $41.99 + tax per adult and $26.99 +tax for children ages 3-9. In addition, you need an Islands of Adventure theme park ticket on the day of your reservation.

If Guests missed getting a reservation for The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast, you can still meet the Grinch at his meet and greet located in Universal’s Island of Adventure. You will need to be fast to secure a spot in the virtual queue for the character experience, which means Guests have to download the Universal Orlando App and reserve a time.

Did you snag a spot to sit with the mean one himself?