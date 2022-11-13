Beloved Universal Attraction Returning After Three Years Closed

Universal Orlando Resort is a popular theme park to visit during the year.

Universal’s Island of Adventure has many enjoyable attractions like Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat, and Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures Spider-Man, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and much more. Starting in November and running through January, Universal Orlando has a holiday special called Grinchmas at Universal’s Island of Adventure

In addition, Univeral hosts a Macy’s Day Parade and offers a special Holiday Tour featuring both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Today, we are happy to report that Universal’s Island of Adventure is bringing a character experience back after three years without it. You can now have breakfast with the mean one himself, The Grinch, as a part of The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast. Your heart may grow three times in size while you enjoy this experience.

This experience begins November 12 and runs through January 1, 2023. The breakfast at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendou is located within Universal’s Islands of Adventure and includes one digital photo* taken with the Grinch.

Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast can be booked on Universal’s website under Christmas and Holidays prices start at $41.99 + tax per adult and $26.99 +tax for children ages 3-9. You will need an Islands of Adventure Park ticket on the day of your reservation.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders can take advantage of a 20% discount on the dining experience’s ticketed price when purchased in person at the front gate or a Guest Services location with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass.

Universal’s official website describes the experience as a way to “Unwrap even more awesome during the Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort.” From November 12, 2022 through January 1, 2023, Nov 12, 2022, when you include a character breakfast with the Grinch, the festive fun of the unique Holiday Tour, or both!

Credit: Universal OrlandoDon’t be a Scrooge or a Grinch join the Whoville Who’s in celebrating the holiday spirit at Univeral’s Island of Adventure.

Would you join The Grinch and Friends Breakfast one morning for Green Eggs and Ham?