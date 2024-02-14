‘Star Wars’ Icon Confirms Grossest Fact About Palpatine

In a recent interview, an iconic Star Wars actor revealed a disturbing fact about the most evil character in the franchise: Emperor Palpatine.

It’s hard to think of a franchise more dominant than Star Wars. Created by George Lucas, the first film, A New Hope, was released in 1977, and the brand has been going strong ever since, with beloved heroes like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

Part of what makes the world so great is that the villains are even more fun than the heroes. Characters like Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are easily the most popular.

Recently, Star Wars fans learned a new piece of trivia about one of the most evil characters in the galaxy far, far away: Emperor Palpatine. However, they probably wish they never learned this information.

Star Wars Actor Confirms Palpatine Does, Indeed, Have Sex

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the prequel trilogy, Ian McDiarmid, who has played Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious throughout the entire series, defended the decision to have his character return in Rise of Skywalker despite dying in Return of the Jedi.

“A lot of people said it was ridiculous. Of course, he was dead at the end of Return Of The Jedi! And frankly, I think George thought he’d killed me too. But J.J. thought it would be a good idea – I wasn’t going to argue with him… I felt that Palpatine always had a plan B – probably a plan C, D, E, and F as well, and he was an expert in cloning so…”

However, the information was followed by another, much grosser tidbit: Palpatine gets freaky.

“Please don’t pursue that line too vigorously. But yes, he does [have sex]. It’s a horrible idea to think of Palpatine having sex in any shape or form. But then, of course, perhaps he didn’t… Maybe it’s all to do with midi-chlorians – and don’t ask me what those are.”

Not only does this answer a question that nobody ever wanted to know the answer to, but it also puts a terrifying image in your head. Fortunately, this isn’t canon since it comes from an actor, not George Lucas.

That being said, do not Google to find out if this information is true. You probably aren’t ready for the results.

