‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega to Replace Denzel Washington

John Boyega has fully left the universe of Star Wars and will lead the cast of a TV prequel to The Book of Eli (2010), portraying a younger version of the character originally played by Denzel Washington in the hit post-apocalyptic action movie.

This new TV prequel series of The Book of Eli is currently being shopped to different networks (per Deadline) and reportedly is not attached to Warner Bros. Pictures, which distributed the original film. Apparently, the plot of the series will take place in the immediate aftermath of a nuclear cataclysm that devastates the planet, some 30 years before the movie.

John Boyega is the only actor currently confirmed to star in the Book of Eli prequel, but original film writer Gary Whitta and directors the Hughes Brothers are also on board for the series. Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind the film, is also attached.

The Book of Eli starred Denzel Washington as the eponymous character, a mysterious, deadly drifter who comes into conflict with Carnegie (Gary Oldman), the warlord of a small settlement in the devastated world. The film also co-starred Mila Kunis, Jennifer Beals, and the late Ray Stevenson; while critics were lukewarm on the film, it pulled in an impressive $157 million at the box office.

It is not terribly surprising that Whitta and the Hughes Brothers would be interested in reviving The Book of Eli, given that a post-apocalyptic series like The Last of Us on Max is currently one of the biggest shows on television. While terrifying visions of a desolate future rarely go out of style, this could be an opportunity for one of Max’s rivals to develop counter-programming to the Pedro Pascal show.

John Boyega first came to prominence with a breakout role in the science-fiction action film Attack the Block (2011) and rapidly exploded to international fame playing the former Stormtrooper Finn in the Disney Star Wars sequel trilogy. Since then, Boyega has expressed his disappointment and frustration with the franchise and distanced himself from fan hopes that he might reprise the character in the future. But if he’s going to be taking over for Denzel Washington, he might not need Star Wars anymore.

Will you watch The Book of Eli prequel series? Let us know in the comments below!