John Boyega Addresses Replacing Jonathan Majors in the MCU

Now that Jonathan Majors has been dropped from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans want John Boyega to take on the role of the villainous Kang. But does he actually want to do that?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in turmoil. Not only have many of the studio’s recent projects underperformed critically and financially, but the MCU’s major villain, Kang, has been completely derailed after actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty on two counts of assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City.

In response, Marvel Studios has announced that they will no longer move forward with Majors as Kang. Now, fans online seem like they’re ready to move on, wanting Kevin Feige to either bring in Doctor Doom or recast Kang altogether. And they seem to have a specific Star Wars sequel trilogy actor in mind, whether he wants it or not.

John Boyega Makes His Place in the MCU Known

With Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company moving on from Jonathan Majors, fans on social media have let the world know who they would like to see take on the role of Kang. While this has included many names like Aldis Hodge and Chukwudi Iwuji, the most popular choice has been John Boyega. Most well-known for playing Finn in Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

However, the British actor made his feelings clear on the subject about a month ago. On November 20, after posting some photos with Anthony Mackie at F1 on X (formerly Twitter), a fan requested that Boyega “tell Anthony Mackie to connect you [with] whoever’s in charge of recasting Kang.” The They Cloned Tyrone (2023) had a simple answer shared through a GIF of Donkey from Shrek (2001): no.

This was a direct, albeit strange, response that is unlikely to have changed in the month since Boyega posted the GIF. That being said, another fan followed up as well, saying, “Let’s run back with that red hood casting for the separate Batman movies.” Boyega then responded with a “big brain” GIF.

While everyone would like to see John Boyega take on the role of Kang in Jonathan Majors‘ stead, it wouldn’t be entertaining to anyone to force someone to portray a character they don’t want to play. At this moment, it’s best to wait and give Marvel Studios time to plan their next move. They certainly need it.

