‘Star Wars’ Legend Named in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Star Wars creator George Lucas has appeared on unsealed files of names mentioned in the legal case against sex trafficker and abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was arrested multiple times on suspicion of sex trafficking. In 2019, conversation surged around Epstein’s connections to high-profile figures such as Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Kevin Spacey – all of whom appeared on the flight logs for Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express.”

Nearly five years after the disgraced financier died in his cell, a second set of court documents have been unsealed. These feature new names of figures cited in Epstein’s case – including George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Lucasfilm.

Evidence given by Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg involved questioning whether she had met Lucas on Epstein’s island. However, Sjoberg stated that she had never met Lucas (whose name was only mentioned once in the list), as well as denying meeting Donald Trump.

Questioner: “George Lucas?” Sjoberg: “No.” Questioner: “Donald Trump?” Sjoberg: “No.”

It’s worth noting that appearing on this list doesn’t mean that an individual was involved with or aware of Epstein’s criminal behavior. Other names that appear include magician David Copperfield, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress Cameron Diaz, and legendary pop star Michael Jackson.

Posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) that mention some names from this list in connection to Epstein come with a contextual statement that reads, “They are not suspects. They are only passively mentioned once, and the witness denies ever seeing them on the 109th page of this document.”

Sjoberg confirmed that she met Michael Jackson at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach and saw David Copperfield perform magic tricks during dinner at the house. She also claimed that the latter asked her if she was aware that “girls were getting paid to find other girls.”

Inside the Magic reached out to Lucasfilm for comment but has not heard back by the time of publication. We will continue to update this story with any new information.