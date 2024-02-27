Nintendo Switch 2 Seemingly Confirmed

While announcing the newest Pokémon game, Nintendo may have quietly revealed when they’ll be releasing their next hit console.

In the past few years, Nintendo has established itself in pop culture with characters like Donkey Kong, Kirby, Link, Zelda, Samus, and, of course, the Super Mario Bros. However, the company became an entertainment juggernaut with the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) and countless attractions at Universal theme parks around the world.

That being said, Nintendo is, first and foremost, a video game company, and it has been almost seven years since they released a new console, and fans have been speculating when they’ll make an announcement. Based on what was revealed today, it may happen sooner rather than later.

New Pokemon Game Announcement Seemingly Confirms Nintendo Switch 2

February 27 marks Pokémon Day, in celebration of the first games of the franchise being released on the Game Boy in Japan 28 years ago. In celebration, Pokémon Company International gave updates on titles like Pokémon Go (2016) and Pokémon Masters Ex (2019).

The Pokémon Presents also announced new titles like Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (2024) on phones and the new mainline game Pokémon Legends Z-A (2025) from Game Freak. While sharing socials on the latter, it seems the Pokémon Company may have accidentally teased Nintnedo’s next console:

“[Pokémon Legends Z-A], an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025!”

#PokemonLegendsZA, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025! pic.twitter.com/r2Rutaxg8V — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2024

The new game was enough to excite fans, but observant viewers noticed that the announcement read “systems” instead of just “system,” with one even posting, “SYSTEM(S)? PLURAL?” This led to many fans speculating that this means Pokémon Legends Z-A will be a launch title for the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2.

While this is undoubtedly an exciting prospect, it’s worth noting that there are multiple versions of the Switch, including the Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED. Still, with an exciting new Pokémon game and seven years since the original console was released, gamers around the world will likely hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future.

