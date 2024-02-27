Nintendo Tries to Recreate Success of Pokemon Go

Today, Nintendo and the Pokémon Company announced a new project that is looking to repeat their mobile game success of the past.

Happy Pokémon Day! Today marks the 28th anniversary of the first Pokémon game’s release in Japan. Since then, dozens of other titles have been released, as well as an animated series, a trading card game, the new stop motion series Pokémon Concierge (2023), theme park attractions, and more merchandise than you could count. It’s no wonder that Pokémon is the most popular media brand in the world!

One of the most significant successes in the franchise’s history was Pokémon Go (2016), a mobile game that brought millions of people worldwide back into the fandom. And with one of their newest titles, Nintendo and Pokémon Company International are looking to repeat that success.

‘Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket’ Brings the Classic Card Game To Your Phone

Today, the Pokémon Company held Pokémon Presents, taking a look at some projects and updates coming up down the line. While a majority of the focus has been on the newest mainline title, Pokémon Legends Z-A (2025), another exciting announcement was about the company’s latest mobile venture: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (2024).

“Experience the fun of collecting Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) cards with Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, an upcoming game for iOS and Android devices from Creatures Inc., the original developers of the Pokémon TCG, and DeNA Co., Ltd.”

The official website’s description continued:

“In this game, you will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost. You can collect digital cards featuring nostalgic artwork from the past as well as brand-new cards that are exclusive to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.”

Pokémon TCG Pocket will also include Immersive Cards, which will “make you feel as though you’ve leapt into the world of the card’s illustration.”

Players will also be able to battle each other in a more streamlined version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. This will be similar to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (2016), which created a faster version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game that is more suitable for mobile devices.

This is amassivee step in the right direction for the Pokémon franchise, making the trading card game more accessible than ever. Much like how Pokémon Go brought fans back into the franchise, Pokémon TCG Pocket will surely do the same.

What was your favorite Pokémon card? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!